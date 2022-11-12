'Dilpasand' movie review: A wholesome family entertainer with a strong emotional core 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

By now we are aware that Krishna prefers to star in feel-good, realistic, and romantic family entertainers. What began with the Love Mocktail series, has continued through his filmography, and now we have DilPasand.

From the rushes of this Shiva Tejas directorial, we understood that the film is a love story that revolves around the protagonist’s struggle between two women, marriage, and the bonding with his parents.

The final result on screen is indeed a cheerful movie, which is charmingly witty, bitter-sweet, and has a firm grip on reality.

Santhosh (Krishna) is a happy-go-lucky person and is all set to marry the girl of his parent’s choice, Minchu (Megha Shetty). However, Santhosh accidentally meets Aishwarya (Nishvika), and this changes the course of his life. Caught between Minchu and Aishwarya, the turmoil in his life is what keeps the curiosity factor high, and makes DilPasand an engaging watch.

DilPasand tries to explain the psyche of the youth for marriage with jocoserious situations sprinkled amply. The makers weave in a convincing narrative including elements like comedy, romance, sentiments, and family bonding.

Making relatable romance films have always been Krishna’s forte, and in Dilpasand, he has handled the role of a confused lover boy in a graceful and stylish manner. He scores high in the emotional moments too. While this is Meghana’s first onscreen outing, the director has given an interesting character sketch for her, which allows her the scope for performance. She does have a long way to go. Nishvika as a bold girl with a past is the highlight of DilPasand. The first-of-its-kind character for her, Nishvika aces the role and elevates the film with her performance.

Actors like Sadhu Kokila, Giri Shivanna, and a gang of friends bring relief with laughter. Rangayana Raghu in a father’s role wins the audience’s heart with an applaudable performance. Aruna Balraj, Tabla Nani, Chitkala Biradar, and Cockroach Sudhi handle their roles smartly. Ajay Rao in a guest appearance is another highlight of the film.

While it is a familiar formula, Shiva Tejas makes it relatable enough for the audience, especially the youth who are ready for marriage. There is a certain drag in the second half, but the right casting and the experience of the cast and crew gloss over these flaws.

If you are looking for a wholesome family entertainer, which hits the right kind of emotional notes, then head out for Dilpasand.

Dilpasand

Director: Shiva Tejas

Cast: Krishna, Megha Shetty, Nishvika, and Sadhu Kokila

Rating: 2.5/5

(This review originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

