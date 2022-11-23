Home Entertainment Review

'Smile' movie review: an unsettling horror film that fails to realise its true potential

While Finn never gets past scratching the surface, where his film excels is in the performance zone and the brilliant score that elevates the tension of certain scenes.

Published: 23rd November 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

smile_still

A still from the horrow film ‘Smile’.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Horror, as a genre, is in quite an interesting space in recent times. Horror films are striving hard to do more than jump scares and camera tricks to evoke a fear-induced rush of adrenaline and dopamine. If the recently released Barbarian excelled at it, Smile manages to replicate it to a certain degree of success.

Keeping in with the tradition of multiple cult classics under the genre, Smile is the story of a person, in our case, psychiatrist Rose Cotter (a brilliant Sosie Bacon) who has to deal with the increasingly disturbing and daunting supernatural experiences that only she encounters. Not only does she have to get to the bottom of it and “break the chain”, but she also has to convince her fiancé, family, and everyone around that she is still mentally sound.

Smile, directed by Parker Finn in his feature directorial debut, based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept, intertwines the present story of Rose with her traumatic childhood that involved the death of her mother. Finn conscientiously laces the plot with information that’s privy to both the audience and Rose, in the current timeline and with the ones from her past that she wants to bury beneath the sands of time.

The plot itself bears similarities to several cult classics such as The Ring, It Follows, and Hereditary, but that doesn’t take away the fact that Smile is unsettling in its own twisted yet intriguing manner. In multiple instances, the film holds a mirror to how mental health is perceived in today’s society and the need for the masses to understand its importance. While Finn never gets past scratching the surface, where his film excels is in the performance zone and the brilliant score that elevates the tension of certain scenes.

Actor Kevin Bacon is a treat to watch in horror/thrillers and he has a slew of horror classics such as Friday the 13th, Tremors, and Hollow Man under his belt. His daughter and actor Sosie Bacon, with a haunting performance, has proven that the apple doesn’t fall far away from the tree. As the film progresses and Rose’s condition worsens both physically and mentally, Bacon succeeds in portraying the character who has to be shocked yet prepared for the new lows her character hits.

Smile happens to be one of those rare entries where the chills work but leaves you wanting more. The film, especially in the later half, slows down and takes the road often taken at the expense of what really worked in favour of it in the first place—the scares. Otherwise, the film offers very less and that includes its halfhearted attempt at addressing the stigma around mental health and unprocessed agony. Smile has a handful of scares that almost make us jump off our seats only to sink back into it with a grin of that satisfactory ‘you got me’ on our faces... but what we signed up for weren’t mere grins.

Film: Smile 
Cast:  Sosie Bacon, Jessie T Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Kal Penn
Director: Parker Finn
Rating: 2.5/5 stars

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smile movie review horror Sosie Bacon Parker Finn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from the film Kalaga Thalaivan

'Kalaga Thalaivan' movie review: A largely effective cat-and-mouse game

A still from ‘The Menu ’

'The Menu' movie review: A neatly made dark comedy with the right amount of thrills

'Falling for Christmas' movie review: Miraculously mundane

Moderately fulfilling crime caper

​ Kalaga Thalaivan ​

A largely effective cat-and-mouse game

Gallery
Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets
Teenage climate activists in Nigeria's largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.” Lagos, one of Africa’s most populous cities with more than 15 million people, generates at least 12,000 metric tons of waste daily, authorit
IN PICS | Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp