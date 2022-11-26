'Tribble Riding' movie review: Ganesh shines in this tasteful comedy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The promos of 'Tribble Riding' teased a film that revolves around a protagonist romancing three heroines! But is this act of three-timing, or did he meet them at various periods and on a journey to find his true love? In a nutshell, this film can be considered a bittersweet comedy that falls more to the latter side.

Romance has always been Golden Star Ganesh’s forte; most of his films showcase a hero struggling to find love, a pattern that also continues in 'Tribble Riding', but with a twist. The hero falls in love and ‘suffers’ not with one, but with three girls.

Ram (Ganesh), the son of a lawyer (Achyuth Kumar) is on the run, chased by an MLA (Sharath Lohitashwa) , a realtor (Shobaraj), and a police officer (Ravi Shankar). While the first two are chasing him on the pretext that their respective daughters Ramya (Aditi Prabhudeva) and Rakshita (Megha Shetty) eloped with him, the Police officer has a different agenda. Going by his father’s advice, Ram goes into hiding in Chikmagalur, where he is temporarily camped in a tea estate owned by Suryanarayana (Rangayana Raghu). Will Ram prove his innocence, and get a clean chit? Having developed a certain hatred towards girls, can true love change his perception? Or will he fall prey? Answers the film which discusses how men and women process love and how at times they use it for their personal gain, interlacing everything with humour.

Ganesh, an all-round entertainer knows how to make people emotional in one scene and laugh in the other. He earnestly pulls off this role with warmth and delivers the emotions of a youngster who is on his soul-searching phase with elegance. Equally good actors join him in comedy like Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Kuri Pratap, and Ravi Shankar Gowda. The love portion and comedy compete with each other in a sense to gain prominence. But the comical parts involving Ganesh, Sadhu Kokila, and Rangayana Raghu win in the end. But I wish these sequences had a rudder and were limited at certain parts without undoing the seriousness of the other portions.

Achyuth Kumar appears in a role that has limited screen space, it is Shobharaj and Sharath Lohitashwa who make the most in the elaborate space given to them. Ravi Shankar, who comes across as a bad guy from the beginning steals the show with the twist that comes at the end. Mahesh Gowda, who has managed these comical scenes well, needs to pay more attention to other parts of the film like the stunts which feel rushed and uninspiring.

The song Yatta Yatta composed by Sai Karthik is a delight for the fans of Ganesh’s dance. The first half of the film is comparatively slow and goes ahead with a generic narrative, the screenplay picks up momentum at the interval point, and it is in the second half where all the twists come in.

Aditi Prabhudeva, Megha Shetty, and Rachana Inder have equal screen space. Watch out for the suspense cameo played by a couple of actors in the theatres. Overall, Tribble Riding is a tasteful comedy entertainer and an equally good romance. Interestingly this fun film has an underline message too.

Tribble Riding

Director: Mahesh Gowda

Cast: Ganesh, Megha Shetty, Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Achyuth Kumar, and Ravi Shankar

Rating: 2.5/5

