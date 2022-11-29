Home Entertainment Review

'Hasyam' movie review: Pitch-black humour at its finest

Although Jayaraj asks us to accompany his characters to hospitals or ride with them in ambulances, he constantly maintains a light touch throughout the eighth film in his navarasa series

Published: 29th November 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A recurring gag in Hasyam (English: Humour) involves a family waiting eagerly for their patriarch to pass. It was only recently that we saw a similar situation in the Sunny Wayne-starrer Appan. The only difference here is it’s neither a matter of inheritance nor salvation from the taunts of a despicable man. It’s simply a matter of selling his body, after his demise, to the medical college and getting a decent sum for it. The man doing the selling is his grandson, ‘Japan’ (Harishree Ashokan), a cadaver agent.

Now, I always approach any film revolving around death with slight trepidation. And when one remembers that this is not the first time writer-director Jayaraj is exploring a grim territory, one tends to think twice. But Jayaraj is a filmmaker who, despite a few misses, can come up with something interesting even when it doesn’t always work. Never mind the lack of attendance for these ‘award’ films, as they call them. The man hasn’t yet lost his mojo, and Hasyam is the latest testament to his ability to throw surprises now and then. It’s this very reason that drove my compulsion to check out Hasyam. It is, I must say, his best work since Bhayanakam —a thought-provoking work that never once made me feel depressed, owing to Jayaraj’s unique treatment.

Yes, people die, and their bodies get collected without hesitation in Hasyam, but the film thrives on pitch-black irony. Some places make you laugh out loud, and those where you process the whole thing with much amusement. It also makes you reflect on your own mortality while doing so. Japan is a man constantly looking for cadavers wherever he can find them. His is a business that involves a fair amount of shadiness. But can we really judge him when we look at his situation—and his network, which comprises a senior doctor, a hospital attendant, an ambulance driver, and at one point, a Christian priest? Medical students are badly in need of bodies to study. There is mention of a strike. Naturally, everyone is desperate. Japan is under so much pressure to deliver. The thought of giving back the advance amount in case he fails bothers him. In one scene, he and his ambulance driver friend pick up an unclaimed body recently knocked out by a rash driver.

But Hasyam is not an exploration of a squalid lifestyle either. Yes, Japan and his family inhabit a modest home but are in a position to afford three meals and a decent education for their children. At one point, when he hits the jackpot with one of his deals, Japan buys a big KFC meal for his family and, in another instance, a hearty Chinese meal. And Japan happens to be a man with a sense of humour. You rarely see him get upset; even when the occasional rough patch hits him, it doesn’t last very long; he somehow manages to find a way out of it. Harishree Ashokan is very effective in a role tailor-made for him. Sabitha Jayaraj neatly complements his performance as his oft-supportive better half.

Although Jayaraj asks us to accompany his characters to hospitals or ride with them in ambulances, he constantly maintains a light touch. The humour originates chiefly from Japan’s conversations with the other characters, namely the ambulance driver and, at times, with the attendant; at others, it’s the abovementioned gag where the grandfather ‘dying’ always turns out to be a false alarm or the attendant at a massage parlour lying to Japan that he is in the church. On one occasion, the priest suggests hiring a female home nurse to resolve a particularly dicey situation.

Jayaraj’s light touch also extends to the tragic ending when a feeling of triumph immediately accompanies it—for some of its characters, that is—at the same time. The film offers some interesting visual possibilities considering the placement of Japan’s home next to railway tracks. Jayaraj captures, with cinematographer Vinod Illampally, some striking juxtapositions in the opening and closing images to signify the arrival and departure of one life.  Hasyam is the eighth in Jayaraj’s ‘navarasa’ series, and I hope we wouldn’t have to wait long for the ninth one.

Film: Hasyam | Director: Jayaraj
Cast: Harishree Ashokan, Sabitha Jayaraj, Ullas Pandalam
Rating: 4/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Lacks the sense of adventure it claims to love

'The Good Boss' movie review: Javier Bardem showcases one of his best performances
 

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter review: This police story is too self-serious

'Agent Kannayiram' movie review: Santhanam powers a stylish but middling remake

'Disenchanted' review: No enchantment, whatsoever

Gallery
The protests against COVID-19 lockdowns have spread to Beijing even as China reported close to 40,000 coronavirus cases on Monday as authorities scrambled to contain the fresh surge in infections. (Photo | AP)
PHOTOS | China eases rules but maintains 'zero-COVID' strategy amid fresh cases, anti-govt protests
Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS| Neymar Jr shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp