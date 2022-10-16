Home Entertainment Review

'Hocus Pocus 2' review: Poor Writing Mars Campy Fun

The performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who play the three witches, are delightfully over-the-top that are let down by weak writing.

Published: 16th October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Hocus Pocus 2 is less an exercise in storytelling and more a constant barrage of attempted funny moments that seldom land the punch. To be fair to the film, it seems rather self-aware of its shortcomings, which is why perhaps it doesn’t shy away from poking fun at itself, alongside other ideas.

Drawing on the Halloween subculture of the fantasy-comedy genre, the film’s idea of ‘campy fun’ is let down by its lack of creativity.

The story begins in 17th-century Salem, where three sisters with a taste for all things macabre, find it tough to live in harmony with villagers. It’s Salem, and there are three women. You know witches are going to come along the way.

There’s a shift in time and, as we get bounced into the present, we see three teenage girls accidentally bringing the witches to life. Now they have to fight these lichen-haired, pointy-hat-wearing evil women and save their town.

The performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who play the three witches, are delightfully over-the-top that are let down by weak writing. Beneath the inconsistent comedy and the attempts to sell a corporate brand through repeated product placements, however, there is still the faint pulse of a film that tries to take itself seriously, albeit in moments.

A case in point is the climactic moment when it shows evidence of evolution arcs for all its central characters. There’s even a tasteful tender moment involving the leader of the coven, the eldest sister Winifred Sanderson (Midler).

While Hocus Pocus 2 can’t quite be called a worthy comedy, viewers can do far worse. If one is feeling generous, this film that cashes in on nostalgia might just work.   


                                                                                    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hocus Pocus 2 Bette Midler Sarah Jessica Parker Kathy Najimy Anne Fletcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Chhello Show' review: Pure in its emotion but slips in its expression

A still from the movie

'Vichithram' movie review: Intriguing haunted house mystery with a poignant twist

'The Rings of Power' review: Stunning visuals, but not much else

Crazy Fellow

'Crazy Fellow' movie review: A comedy of errors that entertains, mostly

'Hunt' movie review: A relentlessly paced, high-voltage thriller

Gallery
Kashmir’s dwindling willow plantations are impacting the region’s famed cricket bat industry and risking the supply of cricket bats in India, where the sport is hugely followed. The industry employs more than 10,000 people and manufactures nearly a million bats a year. Most are sold to Indian tourists, while the rest are exported to Indian cities and other countries. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Kashmir's dwindling willow plantations worry cricket batmakers
On Big B's 80th birthday, we decided to go 'hum-hum-hum'. Besides being recognised as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is also an occasional playback singer. Check out some of his underrated numbers here. (Photo | Amit
Happy birthday Big B: From Silsila's 'Neela Aasmaan' to 'Atrangi Yaari' in Wazir, here are 8 songs Amitabh Bachchan sung
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp