Home Entertainment Review

'Prince' review: A reasonably effective mindless comedy

The humour won’t come across as a shocker to those who have watched Anudeep’s debut Jathi Ratnalu.

Published: 22nd October 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Prince

Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Riaboshapka in 'Prince'

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Remember Mirchi Shiva’s intro scene in Thamizh Padam 2 where he goes on a monologue about many things random? Did it make you laugh? Or did it make you roll your eyes? If it worked for you, you are in for a ride with Prince, which is a marathon of such humour. Is it unfair to judge a film based on the efficiency of one element? Perhaps not, considering this is the main takeaway of this film.

The humour won’t come across as a shocker to those who have watched Anudeep’s debut Jathi Ratnalu. Be it the naivete in romance, the overenthusiastic body language, or even the floral print shirts, it is hard not to notice similarities between Sivakarthikeyan’s Anbu and Naveen Polisehetty’s Jogipet Srikanth. The plot of Prince is generic and predictable.

A Tamil boy from a family of British haters falls in love with a... Britisher! And naturally, a series of crazy events prevent them from getting together. Another film with a story like this--and an uninspiring screenplay--might have sunk without trace, but he tremendous focus on nonsensical humour keeps Prince afloat. The non-stop jokes, however, don’t always land as intended.

A number of attempts do fall flat but not so much that the good parts get affected. When Sathyaraj’s wife anxiously asks him, “Ungalukku enna dhaan venum?”, he replies, “Nee inga irundhu ponum!” Whenever the film shifts to this rhyme zone, the jokes fail. But a few minutes into the film, I became kinder, as the outlandish portions are brilliant.

A case in point is the whole sequence involving a bottle gourd. For ‘mokkai’ comedy to work, listeners must get used to context and the identity of the person cracking the jokes. This is why inside jokes among friends work, and why it feels absurd for outsiders. It also helps when celebrated stars (Sivakarthikeyan and Sathyaraj) who are known for their humour are cast.

I really doubt if Prince would have been as efficient if not for these two actors. But sadly, the same can’t be said about the rest. Even though Maria gets the lip-sync game almost right, her performance feels right out of a highschool drama. Premgi Amaren, in a non- Venkat Prabhu film, once again doesn’t work. As long as the gags keep coming, we remain distracted from the criminally underwritten screenplay and lacklustre staging. But the flaws become extremely glaring when the film focusses, for instance, on the romance.

ALSO READ | 'The success of Prince will foster more Tamil-Telugu collaborations': Sivakarthikeyan

The story is stagnant, and interesting angles— like Jessica (Maria) asking Anbu why he falls for her—are not explored well. Anudeep cleverly saves the best humour for the last act. The extended farewell speech of Anbu revives the film from a painful second act. Without giving away much, this last speech of Prince is absurdity in its most tasteful form.

The title Prince doesn’t bear much relevance to the actual film, except as a tribute to its star actor. Had Anudeep stuck to just mindless fun, without getting distracted by angles like the bland romance, this Prince might have won everyone’s heart.

Movie: Prince

Director: Anudeep KV

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Riaboshapka, Sathyaraj

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The Curse of Bridge Hollow

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' review: This Halloween film is scarily unoriginal

Ori Devuda

'Ori Devuda' review: A faithful remake that’s less fun

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Review| Balck Adam: An over-the-top yet tasteful superhero fest

Still from the movie used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Review| Head Bush: Intense throwback to the brutal B’lore of ’70s

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Review| The Stranger: Chilling undercover drama with a fresh perspective

Gallery
Kriti Sanon threw a big Diwali bash Wednesday night at her residence in Mumbai. Her colleagues Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Nushratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar and others turned up in their festive best for the party. (Photos | PTI)
PHOTOS | Kriti Sanon hosts Diwali bash for her Bollywood friends Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet, others
The Congress party elected veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge as its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. He will take charge on October 26. With no Gandhi family members in the fray, the election came three years after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top post citing the Lok Sabha poll debacle in 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Mallikarjun Kharge elected as Congress' first non-Gandhi president in over two decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp