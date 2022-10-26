Home Entertainment Review

'Descendant' review: Hard-hitting documentary about identity and truth

Margaret Brown’s fine and uncomfortable documentary film delves deep into America’s troubled relationship with slavery.

Published: 26th October 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Mrinal Rajaram
Express News Service

Margaret Brown’s fine and uncomfortable documentary film delves deep into America’s troubled relationship with slavery, turning its lens on the last known ship transporting Africans illegally into the country.

In 1860, fifty-two years after the abolishment of the Atlantic slave trade, Timothy Meaher, an influential white businessman and human trafficker from Mobile, Alabama, took it up as challenge to smuggle Africans on the slave ship Clotilda. 

Because of the enormity of the offence, Timothy and William Foster, the vessel’s captain, docked at Mobile Bay, unloaded their human contraband, and proceeded to set fire to the ship in an undisclosed location. The 110 West Africans who were forcibly extricated from their homeland to work as slaves rallied after the Civil War to form the Africatown community. Cut to the late 2010s, and their African American descendants are still seeking answers. History textbooks have seemed to omit this key part of Alabama’s fraught association with slavery. 

The invaluable stories passed on by word of mouth across generations are the only surviving remnants of the original Africatown folk.

Passages from Zora Neale Hurston’s nonfiction book, Barracoon, provide much needed solace to the people. Published as late as 2018, Hurston’s work dates back to 1927, a time that had no takers. The book is based on interviews with Cudjo Lewis, presumably the last known adult survivor of the Clotilda. Written from Cudjo’s first-person perspective in the vernacular, it lends insight into his community’s collective longing for home and a piece of land to call their own. Timothy Meaher makes Cudjo feel indebted for “all that he’s done for the slaves” instead of entertaining his request to share a small portion of his vast acreage.

Descendant is a powerful tale of reclaiming one’s fractured past. For the residents of Africatown, it is, at once, a quest for identity, truth and closure. At its core, it represents the fight against total erasure—historical and cultural. The physical ship is only a part of the story. From the innumerable interviews conducted of descendants, folklorists, activists, archaeologists, scuba divers, etc., there is an unspoken need for accountability and justice. The topic of reparation comes up more than once in this searing documentary. While most descendants wish to heal and don’t believe that racial discrimination passes on seamlessly from generation to generation, there is no denying that some white families’ accumulated wealth is a direct result of privilege stemming from the dubious link with the slave trade. 

The varied perspectives emanating from the people of Africatown and their sense of unity to seek the whole truth make Descendant arresting. Even in the moments it gets heavy and depressing, it is the empathy shown towards the many characters on screen that pushes you to keep watching. The influence of the white community in Mobile, Alabama and the Deep South is a theme that keeps resurfacing. A middle-aged white man is interviewed at one stage, where he explains that his ancestors owned hundreds of slaves. 

He acknowledges the shame and guilt he feels inside, and that the white privilege can been seen in terms of his financial means. He makes a telling point about the southern states still being proud of all their Confederate heritage (showcasing their icons prominently) and that that kind of problematic attitude is in sharp contrast to most other failed discriminatory ideologies across the world. With the Meaher name splashed over Mobile, it is a wonder why the current members stay under the radar. Despite repeated requests to be part of the documentary, not one person from the family goes on record. Alluding to their almost-incognito public status, a descendant says that she wouldn’t even know if she’s standing next to them at the supermarket.

With toxic effluents being emitted from the heavy industries around Africatown, several black locals allege that their respective cancers can be attributed to the carcinogens coming out of the factories. A deep-seated power structure involving rich white families and the mayor’s lumber company (known to have encroached upon land in Africatown for years) poses a serious threat to progress.

An unlikely introduction between a Cudjo Lewis descendant and a William Foster descendant leads to a group boat ride to see the claimed spot of the wreck. During an open discussion, the latter admits that though the conditions for the slaves were both appalling and degrading, his forefather treated them with kindness, which he didn’t have to do. The discomfiture, notwithstanding, an African American activist counters by saying, “It’s tough for me to make a qualitative difference in how you treat a slave, right? Good or bad. I mean, you’re still a slave. A good master, a bad master, it’s equal in my book.” The dignity with which he decimates the highly problematic take is representative of this hard-hitting documentary and the people it is based on.

Documentary: Descendant
Director: Margaret Brown
Streaming on: Netflix
Rating: 3.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Descendant Margaret Brown Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Biweekly Binge: Four Sisters and a Funeral

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God'.

'Thank God' movie review: A joyless, preachy effort

The Good Nurse

‘The Good Nurse’ review: Jessica Chastain is an everyday superhero in serial killer biopic

Poster of the English TV series 'House of the Dragon'. (Photo | Twitter/House of the Dragon)

'House of the Dragon' review: Deliciously complex writing makes this first season a winner

Ram Setu

'Ram Setu' review: Akshay Kumar and logic go out to sea

Gallery
A solar eclipse happens when the moon’s path crosses in between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sun’s light. A camel herder is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Pushkar, in the western Indian state of Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)
VIEW PHOTOS | Partial solar eclipse takes a bite out of the sun
Rishi Sunak was on Tuesday appointed as Britain's third prime minister this year, replacing the humiliated Liz Truss after just seven weeks and inheriting a daunting array of problems. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Rishi Sunak appointed first Indian-origin British Prime Minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp