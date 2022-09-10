Home Entertainment Review

'Lucky man' review: Appu as paramathma strikes an emotional chord

Arjun, who is caught in the predicament, is spotted by God (Puneeth Rajkumar), who offers to help him.

Published: 10th September 2022 10:24 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Lucky Man is all about the power of human emotions. Especially, when it has a beloved departed actor (Puneeth Rajkumar) playing a major character. In the romantic fantasy directed by Nagendra Prasad, Puneeth appears as Paramatma (God), and the portrayal hits the right chord with the audience and takes us on a trip down memory lane, recalling his life.

An official remake of Oh My Kadavule, Lucky Man has time travel at its centre. Arjun Nagappa (Krishna) gets married to his friend Anu (Sangeetha Sringeri) but things don’t go as planned, and they decide that divorce is the only way to go. Arjun, who is caught in the predicament, is spotted by God (Puneeth Rajkumar), who offers to help him.

God gives him a second chance to change his past. Will Arjun get ‘lucky’ in marriage and win in life? Will childhood best friends become good life partners? Answers this good feel entertainer. Choreographeractor Nagendra Prasad manages to get everyone’s attention right in his first attempt at direction. Without disturbing the original script, ( excluding a fight scene of Puneeth), Lucky Man succeeds in delivering interesting perspectives about life, friendship, love, and marriage.

Dialogues penned by Manju Mandavya add value to the script. A couple of good songs from the music director V2 Vijay Vicky, especially the dance number with Puneeth and Prabhudeva are an added attraction. Actor Krishna delivers a complete performance. Be it a friend, lover or husband, he fits perfectly into all phases of the character.

His combination with Puneeth is also a delight to watch. Sangeetha Sringeri delivers a mature performance while Roshini Prakash shines in a strong role. Sadhu Kokila and Nagabhushan make the most of the opportunity with their comedy timing. Rangayana Raghu as Arjun’s father-in-law beautifully delivers all the emotions. Sundar Raj and Sudha Belawadai as parents Arjun’s parents bring their support to the film.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s special appearance as God, and his voice that enhances the dialogues elevate the experience of watching the film. It was quite an emotional sight to see his fans leaving the theatres with teary eyes shouting ‘Appu anna vapas banni’ (Appu please come back).

LUCKY MAN
Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshni Prakash, Nagabhushana and Sadhu Kokila
Director: Nagendra Prasad
Rating: 3.5/5

