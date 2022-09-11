'The race of the century' review: Another worthy addition to the ‘Untold’ series

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

The Race of the Century, the latest documentary in Netflix’s ‘Untold’ series, opens with John Bertrand, the former captain of Australia’s racing yacht team, saying, “I have never met a world champion that’s not a normal person. You gotta be screwed up in some manner to be able to get out of bed to do extraordinary things.”

The line perfectly encapsulates the essence of this truly historical story and the people behind it.

Since its inception in 1851, the New York Yacht Club has reigned supreme over America’s Cup awarded to the best sailors across the world who partake in the competition. When Australia II, the sailing team led by Bertrand, aims for glory, the wind and the waves are certainly not in their favour.

What does it take for the Australian team to beat the current champion, break the hegemony and win America’s Cup in 1983? Tonnes of will, team spirit, innovation and hard work—all of which have been presented neatly in the form of interviews and real footage.

On one level, the film underlines rigour, determination and sportsmanship, making it a compelling sports documentary. On another, more profound level, it treats these sportsmen—both challengers and defenders—with dignity. It, of course, celebrates the winners, but more importantly, doesn’t abandon the defeated. The structure encourages us to root for the underdogs, but the intentions and actions of both sides do not relegate to binaries.

The documentary fully captures the drama and celebration of the real-life story. After a rather cold and formal opening, once the stage is set for a collision, we are in for a thrilling watch. The tide is always not in our heroes’ favour and consequentially, the film takes you through ups and downs. This is a ride filled with crushing disappointments and soaring victories.

The editing admirably keeps you on the edge of the seat, although we know, right from the beginning, how it all ends. This is the documentary’s biggest win—that it is able to capture your attention, lulling you into a suspension of disbelief, even though the end is known.

The Race of the Century is another worthy addition to the ‘Untold’ series. It is also a reminder that there are many more such inspiring stories waiting to be told. And when they are told with such finesse, we are compelled to listen.

The Race of the Century, the latest documentary in Netflix’s ‘Untold’ series, opens with John Bertrand, the former captain of Australia’s racing yacht team, saying, “I have never met a world champion that’s not a normal person. You gotta be screwed up in some manner to be able to get out of bed to do extraordinary things.” The line perfectly encapsulates the essence of this truly historical story and the people behind it. Since its inception in 1851, the New York Yacht Club has reigned supreme over America’s Cup awarded to the best sailors across the world who partake in the competition. When Australia II, the sailing team led by Bertrand, aims for glory, the wind and the waves are certainly not in their favour. What does it take for the Australian team to beat the current champion, break the hegemony and win America’s Cup in 1983? Tonnes of will, team spirit, innovation and hard work—all of which have been presented neatly in the form of interviews and real footage. On one level, the film underlines rigour, determination and sportsmanship, making it a compelling sports documentary. On another, more profound level, it treats these sportsmen—both challengers and defenders—with dignity. It, of course, celebrates the winners, but more importantly, doesn’t abandon the defeated. The structure encourages us to root for the underdogs, but the intentions and actions of both sides do not relegate to binaries. The documentary fully captures the drama and celebration of the real-life story. After a rather cold and formal opening, once the stage is set for a collision, we are in for a thrilling watch. The tide is always not in our heroes’ favour and consequentially, the film takes you through ups and downs. This is a ride filled with crushing disappointments and soaring victories. The editing admirably keeps you on the edge of the seat, although we know, right from the beginning, how it all ends. This is the documentary’s biggest win—that it is able to capture your attention, lulling you into a suspension of disbelief, even though the end is known. The Race of the Century is another worthy addition to the ‘Untold’ series. It is also a reminder that there are many more such inspiring stories waiting to be told. And when they are told with such finesse, we are compelled to listen.