Home Entertainment Review

'Kapala' review: An almost there edge-of-the-seat thriller

The intriguing storyline revolves around a Kapala (skull) and two siblings living with a friend in an apartment.

Published: 20th September 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Yadunandan 's 'Kapala'

Vinay Yadunandan 's 'Kapala'

By Express News Service

Do spirits exist? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer. And when a movie tries to explore the complex nature of the unnatural, it is hard for the makers to make the horror elements grounded and believable. Debutant director Vinay Yadunandan’s Kapala manages to achieve this to a certain extent.

The intriguing storyline revolves around a Kapala (skull) and two siblings living with a friend in an apartment. The younger brother, Sanju (Aryan Chaudhary) unexpectedly gets trapped in a fatal problem. After digging deep into the root cause of the problem, the elder brother, Prashanth (Abhimanyu Prajwal) and his friend realise the reason behind the chaos is a camera picked up by his brother.

Prashanth traces down the person who handed the camera to his brother and the people in the photo, keeping the curiosity meter ticking through the second half. There are also ample doses of horror, love and revenge. The director has focussed only on the horror-thriller angle and there are no distractions in the form of comedy or songs.

The intelligent story structured around a skull justifies the title. Though the initial parts of the film have less to offer, the back story makes for an interesting watch. The success of thrillers relies on the logic they stick to. But here the film fumbles. The director had a good story to tell but the execution is patchy and the overlong run time adds to the misery.

Except for Giriraj BM, Yamuna Srinidhi, and Ashok Hegde, the rest of the performances are amateurish. Music director Sachin Basrur, cinematographer Praveen M Prabhu, and editor Shanthakumar have complimented this film in their respective departments. Vinay Yadunandan deserves a thumbs up for making something out of the regular commercial masala potboilers. If you are patient enough to sit through, Kapala will keep you at the edge of your seats, especially in the second half.

KAPALA
Cast: Abhimanyu Prajwal, Pratheeksha Gowda, Aryan Chaudhary, Sushma Gowda, Giriraj BM, Ashok Hegde, Yamuna srinidhi
Director: Vinay Yadunandan
Rating:  2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapala Kapala review Abhimanyu Prajwal Aryan Chaudhary Vinay Yadunandan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from the trailer (Photo | YouTube)

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' review: This multiversal madness is absurdist comedy at its best

'Pinocchio' movie review: A wooden adaptation

A still from the film Kotthu.

'Kotthu' movie review: Sibi Malayil delivers a film that hits all the right emotional beats

A still from the film 'Sinam'

'Sinam' movie review: This anti-rape 'message' film punishes its audience

A still from the trailer (Photo | YouTube)

Sibi Malayil's 'Kotthu' delivers a film that hits all the right emotional beats

Gallery
Kings and queens, world leaders, tearful mourners bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, as Britain's longest-serving monarch was laid to rest in a historic funeral ceremony. A Committal Service concluded the public-facing aspect of the funeral before a private burial ceremony at St.George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday evening. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Britain and world bid final farewell as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Queen's final journey: World leaders like Biden and Trudeau pay tribute at state funeral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp