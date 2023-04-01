Home Entertainment Review

Bholaa: Well-crafted action set pieces in the garb of a narrative

Bholaa has an incessant urge to give instant gratification to its viewers.  

Published: 01st April 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

A screengrab from the official trailer of Bholaa. (Screengrab | Youtube)

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

Bholaa is a crazy film. No, that’s not it. Bholaa is a batshit crazy film. Bholaa has two Sikhs, in a jungle, in the middle of the night, doing wheelies on tractors as they try to rein in a truck. That’s more like it. Now, I am all for going berserk. Action sequences don’t necessarily have to be plausible. Eject from a car falling off a cliff while you grab your lover mid-air and superhero-land; or unleash some feral animals at a British high official’s party. I am game. But an action scene in a film is the payoff, not the narrative. Although Bholaa has some cleverly crafted set pieces, at times it feels like a video game jumping from a boss fight to a boss fight, without any cutscenes.

A remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi, Bholaa takes the logline from the original.A recently-released convict, teams up with an injured cop to transport drugged-out policemen in a truck. Parallelly, there is a deranged gangster is trying to enter a police station and retrieve his drug overhaul. Now, Bholaa takes some creative liberties.

The film opens with a chase sequence during the day, and we get a deservedly heroic introduction of Tabu as IPS Diana Joseph. It is a bang-on start but leaves no scope for any build-up. Bholaa has an incessant urge to give instant gratification to its viewers. Its dialogue resorts to rhyme to seek attention, its action comes like a barrage of bullets, balancing somewhere between being mindless and meticulous and its emotional foundation constantly trembles.

Coming back to heroic introductions, Bholaa has a certain affinity for verbosity. We meet the titular character in jail while he is reading the Bhagavad Gita. As he exits the prison, a prisoner, as if on cue, starts giving a voiceover. “The less you know about him, the better…those who did, didn’t survive” I guess we know more than enough. In Kaithi, Karthi’s Dilli has a subtler, more enigmatic introduction in which he sits in a police car, just another guy, picked up because he seemed suspicious. Bholaa impatiently throws everything at the audience to elicit a response. 

Although initially enjoyable, the action becomes almost lunatic as the film proceeds. There is a masked biker gang which looks like it was probably on its way to a talent show, there is a CGIed leopard (which, sadly, runs away), a kachcha gang uncharacteristically beefed up, and many moustached men battle-crying with bazookas atop jeeps. Once you know Bholaa is invincible (and if you don’t yet Makarand Deshpande will remind you) there is no sense of threat left in the action. The film, however, needs to be applauded for not shying away from the gore. There are close-ups of bones breaking, teeth flying after a slap, and a man’s chest being pierced by a fist. It’s something novel for a Hindi film but that’s it.

Bholaa can’t stand any lulls in the narrative, lest you spot its flaws. Kaithi, in its heart, was a story of a father meeting his daughter for the first time. Bholaa weaves its emotional bits around its action and not in its centre. Ajay seems stony in showing sentiment. The scenes involving his daughter fail to provide fuel for the action that ensues. In the approach of being broody, he ends up being one-note. By the time Bholaa has sliced goons with a trident, broken innumerable necks and tattered them with a gatling gun, I am thinking the title Rudra would have been better suited for the film. Oh well.

Director: Ajay Devgn
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bholaa Ajay Devgn Tabu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Boston Strangler' movie review: An efficient retelling

Gurudev Hoysala: A compelling cop Drama highlighting caste issues

Gaslight: Derivative, predictable thriller with flickering revelations 

Dungeons and Dragons: A rollicking adventure about affable heroes

Dasara: A surprising reimagination of mass cinema

Gallery
A concrete slab-roof covering an ancient stepwell caved in during the Ram Navami celebration at the Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple in Indore's Patel Nagar area, on Thursday, 30 March 2023 at 11 am. 36 people lost their lives and several sustained injuries. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Indore tragedy: 36 dead as roof of temple stepwell caves in, traps people
With the mercury rising with the onset of summer, animals impounded in various zoos are feeling the heat. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Beasts and birds feel the heat as summer sets in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp