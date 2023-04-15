'Shivaji Surathkal 2' review: Investigative thriller does thrill in ample parts

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The art of making a good crime thriller is to treat the narrative like a ship sailing dangerously close to the largest wave without sinking. The narrative has to leave the truth out in the open without allowing the audience to realise it. Shivaji Surathkal 2 does this successfully, but there is a glitch. When the waves strike the ship in the middle of the storm, the sun shows up and there is sudden calmness!

Director Akash Srivatsa’s Shivaji Surathkal 2 takes us back to our own Sherlock investigating his 131st case, 6 years after he last solved his 101st case. Deepa Kamath (Meghana Goankar), the police commissioner is particular that Shivaji Surathkal handles the case of a serial killer, who has a unique modus operandi and has successfully managed to murder four people, without a shred of evidence.

He now challenges Shivaji and the team with his next murder. Will Shivaji, who is going through medical issues and fighting to protect his loved ones on the other hand, be able to catch the culprit? And at what cost? Tells the rest of the film, which ends with a beautiful line of Buddha, “Life is all about slowly losing everything and everyone we hold dear”, adding a soulful touch.

Unlike the usual crime thrillers, Shivaji Surathkal 2 weaves family drama into the narrative. The director has tactfully written the script with subtle characterisations and makes a connection between part 1 and part 2.

While Akash Srivatsa ensures the story packs ample twists and turns, to keep the audience hooked, he deviates occasionally. The portions involving the darker side of the family members, Shivaji’s internal conflicts, and his sentiments towards his wife and daughter stick out a bit. Though Shivaji’s investigation angle keeps us invested, there is an evident struggle in merging both family and crime angles and the pace turns sluggish at their juncture. In this blending process, the director leaves the audience confused. At a point he even makes the film feel like a horror story. But on the whole, his effort is justified.

Akash is accompanied by Judah Sandhy’s music along with Darshan Ambat and Guruprasad MG’s cinematography, both going strictly with the theme and the director’s vision.

Ramesh Aravind as an intelligent investigative officer but an emotionally weak individual is another proof of his versatile acting abilities. The actor is focused and convincing in his role as an investigative officer, a son, a husband, and a father. With content given the top priority, Shivaji Surathkal 2 is supported by other intriguing characters played by Meghana Goankar Radhika Narayan, and Nassar. Aaradhya who plays Siri Surathkal, the central role of the whole story is lovable. Sangeetha Sringeri adds glam to the whole investigative thriller and also takes the film forward.

Madhura Gowda, Nidhi Hegde, Srushti Shetty, Lakshmi Murthy, Vinayak Joshi, Raaghu Raamanakoppa and Poornachandra Mysore also get important roles.

Shivaji Surathkal 2, a pure investigative thriller amid a slew of commercial entertainers comes across as a relief. While most of the usual heroes take down dozens of goons with their brawn, Shivaji Surathkal once again wins the day with his brain.

Shivaji surathkal2

Director: Akash Srivatsa

Cast: Ramesh Aravind, Radhika Narayan, Aradhya Meghana Goankar, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Nassar

Rating: 3/5

