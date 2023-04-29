'Raghu' movie review:  Enough Intrigue in this solo act

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

When a film takes on a minimalist approach to storytelling, especially featuring a solo act, there is added pressure of delivering a distinct screenplay. Director Anand Raj has taken up this challenge in his debut film, Raaghu, which features Vijay Raghavendra in the titular role. This thriller flaunts thematic settings, distinct locations, a negative disposition alongside faceless voices that lend sufficient intrigue.

The plot opens with Raaghu (Vijay Raghavendra) being held captive in an abandoned factory, He tries to free himself while being tormented by a rat that is attracted to the smell of his blood. A flashback tells us how as an asthmatic medical delivery boy by day, Raaghu engages in theft with his friend Munna at night. His plan to escape to Dubai with his lover, Jennifer, goes awry when Munna double-crosses him, blackmailing Raaghu to accomplish various tasks to save his girlfriend’s life. The narrative goes through multiple gripping episodes — each with its own distinctive title, such as Drug on Wheels, Catch Me if You Can, Ring Master, House of the Dead, The Holy Water, and Karma, the final show — keeping the audience on edge.

The film tantalisingly teases viewers with questions of whether Raaghu will be able to overcome the seemingly insurmountable tasks, and survive the ordeal. The background score by Ritvik Muralidhar adds to the tension and keeps the thriller engaging till the last moment. Vijay Raghavendra's excellent performance, utilizing his skills and talent to the fullest, carries the movie single-handedly. He fills the screen with his physical performance, making up for the absence of dialogue at times.

DOP Uday Leela's work on lighting and contrast is exceptional, providing a vivid and immersive viewing experience. The cinematographer brings us up close to the actor, who puts himself in a claustrophobic atmosphere and captures events that occur over the course of a single night. Suraj Jois' musical score is equally impressive, with two standout melodies.

The conversations between Raaghu and other characters are crucial in building the story's tension and suspense. Even though no characters are physically present, their voices are heard, adding to the film's immersive experience. Atharv Arya's dialogues pack a raw punch, and the underlying message of "No escape from Karma" is a strong one.

However, some scenes, particularly those set in the police station and at the crematorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, lack logic and seem out of place within the overall storyline. This might not be the first Kannada movie with a single actor. However, Anand Raj's attempt at a minimalist film with a solo act by Vijay Raghavendra is a commendable feat. For those tired of experiencing grandiose visuals, big action scenes, and exotic locations, this film provides a refreshing and different experience.

Raghu

Director: Anand Raj

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra

Rating: 3/5

When a film takes on a minimalist approach to storytelling, especially featuring a solo act, there is added pressure of delivering a distinct screenplay. Director Anand Raj has taken up this challenge in his debut film, Raaghu, which features Vijay Raghavendra in the titular role. This thriller flaunts thematic settings, distinct locations, a negative disposition alongside faceless voices that lend sufficient intrigue. The plot opens with Raaghu (Vijay Raghavendra) being held captive in an abandoned factory, He tries to free himself while being tormented by a rat that is attracted to the smell of his blood. A flashback tells us how as an asthmatic medical delivery boy by day, Raaghu engages in theft with his friend Munna at night. His plan to escape to Dubai with his lover, Jennifer, goes awry when Munna double-crosses him, blackmailing Raaghu to accomplish various tasks to save his girlfriend’s life. The narrative goes through multiple gripping episodes — each with its own distinctive title, such as Drug on Wheels, Catch Me if You Can, Ring Master, House of the Dead, The Holy Water, and Karma, the final show — keeping the audience on edge. The film tantalisingly teases viewers with questions of whether Raaghu will be able to overcome the seemingly insurmountable tasks, and survive the ordeal. The background score by Ritvik Muralidhar adds to the tension and keeps the thriller engaging till the last moment. Vijay Raghavendra's excellent performance, utilizing his skills and talent to the fullest, carries the movie single-handedly. He fills the screen with his physical performance, making up for the absence of dialogue at times.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DOP Uday Leela's work on lighting and contrast is exceptional, providing a vivid and immersive viewing experience. The cinematographer brings us up close to the actor, who puts himself in a claustrophobic atmosphere and captures events that occur over the course of a single night. Suraj Jois' musical score is equally impressive, with two standout melodies. The conversations between Raaghu and other characters are crucial in building the story's tension and suspense. Even though no characters are physically present, their voices are heard, adding to the film's immersive experience. Atharv Arya's dialogues pack a raw punch, and the underlying message of "No escape from Karma" is a strong one. However, some scenes, particularly those set in the police station and at the crematorium during the COVID-19 pandemic, lack logic and seem out of place within the overall storyline. This might not be the first Kannada movie with a single actor. However, Anand Raj's attempt at a minimalist film with a solo act by Vijay Raghavendra is a commendable feat. For those tired of experiencing grandiose visuals, big action scenes, and exotic locations, this film provides a refreshing and different experience. Raghu Director: Anand Raj Cast: Vijay Raghavendra Rating: 3/5