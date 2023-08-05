'Namo Bhoothathma 2' movie review: Komal Kumar anchors this lacklustre horror comedy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Noted dance choreographer-turned-director, Murali, marked his directorial debut with Namo Bhootatma in 2014, a remake of the Tamil film Yaamirukka Bayamey. Now, with Namo Bhoothathma 2, which presents itself as an original concept, the director takes us on a whimsical and unpredictable journey through a puzzling yet amusing haunted house.

For lovers of horror-comedy, an essential element is an eerie and isolated haunted house. Director Murali not only fulfills this criterion but also goes beyond, creating an unsettling backdrop in Chickamagalur that becomes the central plot. There are also some supernatural pranks and mischievous exploits packed into the narrative. Just when you think an abandoned toy couldn’t evoke chills, Namo Bhoothathma 2 playfully proves you wrong.

The film begins with Ajrun (Komal Kumar), an employee at a TV channel, with his colleague, Garuda (Govinde Gowda), orchestrating a side-splitting prank that inadvertently entangles his team in a web of trouble. While the ensuing confusion leaves you in stitches, the entry of two troublemakers further amplifies the chaos. In an attempt to evade the impending storm, as advised by the channel’s head, Arjun and his colleagues, Amrutha (Lekha Chandra), Nandini (Monica), and Shreyas embark on an unforgettable retreat to an allegedly haunted guest house.

The eerie occurrences and peculiar events redefine the notion of a ‘comedy of errors’ and it also offers a rollercoaster ride of laughter and suspense. Director Murali, renowned for his dance prowess, nine years later fearlessly returns to the director’s chair following the success of the initial instalment. While the premise may be familiar, it’s the execution that falls short, testing your patience with its lacklustre and archaic approach. The film’s humour often falls flat, overly relying on recycled and distasteful jokes that might leave you yearning for more innovative punchlines.

Although the film doesn’t consistently hit the mark with its humour, Komal Kumar’s comedic timing acts as a lifeline, serving as the saving grace that ties together the mishmash of gags. His comic brilliance keeps you engaged, often reminiscent of his brother Jaggesh’s expressions. While his chemistry with the remaining cast adds a touch of familiarity to the otherworldly chaos, the rest of the ensemble, particularly GG, who tends to go overboard, and Lekha Chandra, who struggles to emote, alongside two other actors confined to their dance routines as a hobby, fail to contribute significantly, leaving you eagerly, awaiting for the credits to roll.

In the vast landscape of horror-comedy, Namo Bhoothathma 2 weaves hilarity and supernatural intrigue. While the film may not achieve flawless victory, Komal Kumar’s presence makes it somewhat watchable. So prepare yourself for a visit to a spooky house, but only if you’re seeking laughter from cheesy jokes more than the real scares. The choice is yours. Meanwhile, it seems like we should prepare ourselves for another instalment in the hinted franchise to Namo Bhoothathma 2 titled TK Dhewa.

Film: Namo Bhoothatma 2

Director: Murali

Cast: Komal Kumar, Lekha Chandra, Govinde Gowda, Monica, and Mahantesh Hiremath

Rating: 2/5 stars

