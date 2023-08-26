'Toby' film review: An unavoidable, honest piece of art

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In the realm of cinema, the fusion of personal anguish and creative flair exerts an unparalleled magnetism. Toby, the recent creation of filmmaker Raj B Shetty embodies this captivating amalgamation. Echoing his own poignant words, ‘When you hurt an artist, a poem is born’, the film constructs a realm from agony, interwoven into a poetic fabric. Toby traverses through vulnerability and strength, extending an invitation for profound exploration.

The title card of Toby unfurls like a vivid canvas, adorned in red and black hues, with coastal tints, and an air of intrigue tones of Maari Ge Daari. We soon find ourselves at the police station where Sampath (Bharath), an aspiring constable in Thamas Katte, delves into the intricacies of the village with his subordinate, Kushalappa. As Jenny (Chaithra B Achar) approaches the police station in search of her father, Toby (Raj B Shetty), a mute man whose journey unfolds through the perspectives of various people. Among them, is the church father Iglesias (Yogi Bankeshwar), the one who christens the orphan with the name Toby, bestowing voice upon the voiceless.

Toby, emerging from gibberish, is hailed as God. Growing up, Toby faces abuse from the warden; the first one to embrace him is the Father. Beneath his unpretentious gaze lies a mystery—a fusion of innocence and devilish enigma. Toby’s interactions with people like Dhamodara (Gopalkrishna Deshpande) lead to an unwitting friendship, it is he who lends him a helping hand by offering an occupation at the mortuary. The mosaic of the narrative expands to include Savitri (Samyukta Hornad), a sex worker, and Shalini, (Arakere) the neighbour, Shalini (Sandhya Arakere and the child artiste (Snigdha), who plays Jenny’s younger version.

The narrative unfolds in a quest for identity, aspirations encapsulated within hut-shaped dreams, and the unforeseen toll of ambition. Toby’s journey takes a turn, as his innocence transforms from a state of passivity into a resolute strength. Anand (Raj Deepak Shetty) a local power player, exploits Toby’s simplicity for personal gain. While the village grapples with a series of disappearances, casting an ominous shadow upon Toby.

Toby’s actions take a toll on his daughter, Jenny, an abandoned soul he had taken in his arms during one of the fishing camps with his friend Dhamodara. The catalyst behind this is Anand. What triggers Toby to distance himself from Jenny? Will he fathom Jenny’s emotions, and will he deliver her rightful justice? The story culminates in a violent resolution.

Against a backdrop of coastal aesthetics and narrative intrigue, punctuated by intermittent action, the characters’ adventures reflect the strength each one possesses. But will the act of revenge bring forth justice? With an engaging storyline that mixes moments of excitement, when the story concludes. However, we wonder if seeking revenge will truly deliver fairness, was it a selfish move by Toby, ultimately leading to painful consequences?

The film, captured by Basil Alchakkal alongside Raj’s embracing of a diverse array of elements, encounters a substantial challenge in its slow pacing and stylised slow-motion action. Raj, the creator of Toby strives to maintain a simple premise, focusing on emotions. One shouldn’t anticipate unexpected twists and the climax when Toby appears on a horse with a nose ring, radiating grandeur. A splendid pre-climax builds anticipation, ultimately culminating in the triumph of good over evil.

Within the succinct 8-page narrative of TK Dayanand, cleverly reimagined by writer Raj B Shetty, lies a treasure of hidden metaphors, beckoning us to delve deeper. Raj’s strength in writing adds intricate layers to various scenes, an aspect not lost on the viewer. Toby is hard to slot into a genre but, in the end, presents itself as a revenge drama. The film thrives on a tapestry of performances and technical finesse. At the pinnacle stands the formidable Raj B Shetty himself, pouring his all into the character. Toby is a figure who can evoke love and hatred, but certainly cannot be ignored. His portrayal as a mute person, devoid of spoken words, he has conveyed through expressions, especially that mischievous laughter, at times haunts, resonating with a power that transcends language.

Chaithra, stepping into her role as Jenny, exhibits exceptional finesse, her challenges echoing the prowess of her co-star. Her portrayal of a determined woman, but she has been a source of misery blurs the line between acting and reality. Young Jenny played by Snigdha is well-crafted with one-liners that provide delightful comic relief while adding depth to her character. . Samyukta’s portrayal of a sex worker is well-portrayed. She encapsulates a nuanced perspective shaped by intimate encounters with society’s intricacies.

Then there’s Bharath, a rookie police officer who introduces a twist in the end. He is someone who hesitates to pull the trigger but ultimately becomes the one calling the shots. Gopalkrishna Deshpande propels Toby’s story forward, while Yogesh Bankeshwar, as the Father turned protector, becomes a member of Toby’s family. Technically Midhun Mukundan’s melodies, infuse the narrative with enchantment, and the two songs placed at good intervals enhance the story’s emotions. Praveen Shriyan’s cinematography enriches the film’s visual texture, capturing both the grandeur of the nature of the coastal belt and the intimacy of Toby’s experiences. Nithin Shetty at the editing desk faced a formidable task, and his efforts shone through.

Embedded within the cultural fabric, the Maari Gudi stands as an emblematic presence. Situated on the outskirts, it guards the village, with its deity evoking reverence and fear. Much like this deity, Toby embodies a comparable duality—a character forged by strength and vulnerability.

In the grand scheme of things, Toby offers a satisfying cinematic experience, yet it leaves a lingering sense of yearning for something more. Amid its multi-layered performances and visual sophistication, the film navigates a complex tapestry of human emotions.

Raj B Shetty’s personal experience underscores the transformation of anguish into creative fuel. This journey begets Toby, a cinematic voyage delving into vulnerability and triumph. As the film ushers us into Toby’s world, it kindles the thought, “Can art born from pain uplift us?”

Toby

Director: Basil Alchakkal and Raj B Shetty

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Chaithra Achar, Samyukta Hornad, Gopalkrishna Deshpande

Rating: 3.5/5

In the realm of cinema, the fusion of personal anguish and creative flair exerts an unparalleled magnetism. Toby, the recent creation of filmmaker Raj B Shetty embodies this captivating amalgamation. Echoing his own poignant words, ‘When you hurt an artist, a poem is born’, the film constructs a realm from agony, interwoven into a poetic fabric. Toby traverses through vulnerability and strength, extending an invitation for profound exploration. The title card of Toby unfurls like a vivid canvas, adorned in red and black hues, with coastal tints, and an air of intrigue tones of Maari Ge Daari. We soon find ourselves at the police station where Sampath (Bharath), an aspiring constable in Thamas Katte, delves into the intricacies of the village with his subordinate, Kushalappa. As Jenny (Chaithra B Achar) approaches the police station in search of her father, Toby (Raj B Shetty), a mute man whose journey unfolds through the perspectives of various people. Among them, is the church father Iglesias (Yogi Bankeshwar), the one who christens the orphan with the name Toby, bestowing voice upon the voiceless. Toby, emerging from gibberish, is hailed as God. Growing up, Toby faces abuse from the warden; the first one to embrace him is the Father. Beneath his unpretentious gaze lies a mystery—a fusion of innocence and devilish enigma. Toby’s interactions with people like Dhamodara (Gopalkrishna Deshpande) lead to an unwitting friendship, it is he who lends him a helping hand by offering an occupation at the mortuary. The mosaic of the narrative expands to include Savitri (Samyukta Hornad), a sex worker, and Shalini, (Arakere) the neighbour, Shalini (Sandhya Arakere and the child artiste (Snigdha), who plays Jenny’s younger version.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The narrative unfolds in a quest for identity, aspirations encapsulated within hut-shaped dreams, and the unforeseen toll of ambition. Toby’s journey takes a turn, as his innocence transforms from a state of passivity into a resolute strength. Anand (Raj Deepak Shetty) a local power player, exploits Toby’s simplicity for personal gain. While the village grapples with a series of disappearances, casting an ominous shadow upon Toby. Toby’s actions take a toll on his daughter, Jenny, an abandoned soul he had taken in his arms during one of the fishing camps with his friend Dhamodara. The catalyst behind this is Anand. What triggers Toby to distance himself from Jenny? Will he fathom Jenny’s emotions, and will he deliver her rightful justice? The story culminates in a violent resolution. Against a backdrop of coastal aesthetics and narrative intrigue, punctuated by intermittent action, the characters’ adventures reflect the strength each one possesses. But will the act of revenge bring forth justice? With an engaging storyline that mixes moments of excitement, when the story concludes. However, we wonder if seeking revenge will truly deliver fairness, was it a selfish move by Toby, ultimately leading to painful consequences? The film, captured by Basil Alchakkal alongside Raj’s embracing of a diverse array of elements, encounters a substantial challenge in its slow pacing and stylised slow-motion action. Raj, the creator of Toby strives to maintain a simple premise, focusing on emotions. One shouldn’t anticipate unexpected twists and the climax when Toby appears on a horse with a nose ring, radiating grandeur. A splendid pre-climax builds anticipation, ultimately culminating in the triumph of good over evil. Within the succinct 8-page narrative of TK Dayanand, cleverly reimagined by writer Raj B Shetty, lies a treasure of hidden metaphors, beckoning us to delve deeper. Raj’s strength in writing adds intricate layers to various scenes, an aspect not lost on the viewer. Toby is hard to slot into a genre but, in the end, presents itself as a revenge drama. The film thrives on a tapestry of performances and technical finesse. At the pinnacle stands the formidable Raj B Shetty himself, pouring his all into the character. Toby is a figure who can evoke love and hatred, but certainly cannot be ignored. His portrayal as a mute person, devoid of spoken words, he has conveyed through expressions, especially that mischievous laughter, at times haunts, resonating with a power that transcends language. Chaithra, stepping into her role as Jenny, exhibits exceptional finesse, her challenges echoing the prowess of her co-star. Her portrayal of a determined woman, but she has been a source of misery blurs the line between acting and reality. Young Jenny played by Snigdha is well-crafted with one-liners that provide delightful comic relief while adding depth to her character. . Samyukta’s portrayal of a sex worker is well-portrayed. She encapsulates a nuanced perspective shaped by intimate encounters with society’s intricacies. Then there’s Bharath, a rookie police officer who introduces a twist in the end. He is someone who hesitates to pull the trigger but ultimately becomes the one calling the shots. Gopalkrishna Deshpande propels Toby’s story forward, while Yogesh Bankeshwar, as the Father turned protector, becomes a member of Toby’s family. Technically Midhun Mukundan’s melodies, infuse the narrative with enchantment, and the two songs placed at good intervals enhance the story’s emotions. Praveen Shriyan’s cinematography enriches the film’s visual texture, capturing both the grandeur of the nature of the coastal belt and the intimacy of Toby’s experiences. Nithin Shetty at the editing desk faced a formidable task, and his efforts shone through. Embedded within the cultural fabric, the Maari Gudi stands as an emblematic presence. Situated on the outskirts, it guards the village, with its deity evoking reverence and fear. Much like this deity, Toby embodies a comparable duality—a character forged by strength and vulnerability. In the grand scheme of things, Toby offers a satisfying cinematic experience, yet it leaves a lingering sense of yearning for something more. Amid its multi-layered performances and visual sophistication, the film navigates a complex tapestry of human emotions. Raj B Shetty’s personal experience underscores the transformation of anguish into creative fuel. This journey begets Toby, a cinematic voyage delving into vulnerability and triumph. As the film ushers us into Toby’s world, it kindles the thought, “Can art born from pain uplift us?” Toby Director: Basil Alchakkal and Raj B Shetty Cast: Raj B Shetty, Chaithra Achar, Samyukta Hornad, Gopalkrishna Deshpande Rating: 3.5/5