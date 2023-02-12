Home Entertainment Review

'Infiesto' movie review: A misplaced lens

A similar scuffle and search helps them find the third culprit. His name is the Prophet.

Published: 12th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Infiesto

A still from the movie 'Infiesto'

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

This was a long time coming, but finally, filmmakers have started to document the pandemic as a matter-of-fact event in films. A case in point is Netflix’s latest Spanish thriller, Infiesto, where the catastrophic event forms the backdrop, capturing the first seven days of the nationwide shutdown in Spain.

At the heart of it, however, is a case of kidnapping that has more in store than what initially meets the eye.
The film begins with a girl, who has been missing for months, suddenly turning up having escaped from her abductors. The case falls in the hands of Inspector Samuel (Isak Ferriz) and Deputy Inspector Castro (Iria Del Rio), who are battling personal problems with their loved ones suffering from Covid-19.

It is through them that we see the initial reluctance to wear a mask constantly. Words like self-isolation, to the extent that people were not even allowed to see their loved ones’ bodies, are brought to the fore. Such are the horrors of this real-life documentation that the actual case in the film feels rather unimportant. It doesn’t help that the makers invest little creativity to unravel the investigation.

Somehow, they figure out the first abductor, who is called ‘the dog killer’ because, well, he killed a dog. There is a struggle of sorts, and he shouts something inane, and a quick search of his house leads the cops to the second abductor, Demon. A similar scuffle and search helps them find the third culprit. His name is the Prophet.

There is no display of real investigative acumen on the officers’ part, lending the seemingly ambitious film a lazily put-together plot that absurdly intertwines a pandemic with an occult group of murderers. The idea might have worked on paper, but the translation on screen is sloppy and directionless.

The only strength of the film is its cinematography by Josu Inchaustegui, who evocatively captures the eeriness of Asturia’s mountains, a setting that offers intrigue to the film’s premise. On all other fronts, Infiesto falters miserably, essentially because the audience is not made to care enough about the case or the occult group’s victims.

It makes us think about the debilitating coronavirus-related trauma rather than sympathise with the people abducted, chained and sacrificed. And that is a real problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Infiesto Patxi Amezcua

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Rekha' review: Vincy Aloshious soars in minimalist revenge drama

Dada

'Dada' review: A well-written drama made with plenty of heart

Amigos

'Amigos' review: Thrills more as an idea than a film

Hondisi Bareyiri

'Hondisi Bareyiri' review: A youthful entertainer that kindles nostalgia and unearths grim realities

'Christopher' movie review: Vigilante thriller benefits from much-welcome restraint

Gallery
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing thousands of people. It was followed by at least 20 aftershocks and three more big earthquakes. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Death toll and grief climb as earthquakes devastate Turkey, Syria
The Grammy Awards red carpet is known for more risqué fashion. From Taylor Swift's sparkly sequined two-piece to Benny Blanco's embroidered denim set, check out some of our favourite styles picked from the lot! GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Our favourite red carpet looks from the Grammys 2023
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp