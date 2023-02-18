Home Entertainment Review

'Shehzada' movie review: A bland, tone-deaf masala entertainer

The film is devoid of any nuances on class differences, the plight of the underprivileged and exploitation by the rich.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Shehzada

A still from the movie 'Shehzada'

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

Shehzada is a confusing film. Even though it has a monologue against nepotism (it is headlined by Kartik Aaryan), it slyly sells the idea of “rich gene” and “poor gene”. Directed by filmmaker David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan, the film doesn’t quite know what to say, where to go and what to do. If I understood correctly, it wishes to convey that the only middle-class character in the film is evil and vengeful, his biological son is daft and the born rich are necessarily born benevolent.

The film opens on a rainy night. Paresh Rawal is evil and named Valmiki. He gurgles his scooter behind a Mercedes, parked outside a hospital. He eyes the car with envy. Two infants are being born in the maternity ward: a scion of the Jindal business family and its employee Valmiki’s son.

If you have had a regular dose of 70s Bollywood, you know what is coming. The titular Shehzada Bantu (Kartik Aaryan) grows up in Valmiki’s home in purani dilli (if you confused it for some other small town, there is a sprawling Jama Masjid in almost all scenes to steer you in the right direction), while Valmiki’s biological son Raj frolicks inside the Jindal family bungalow in a ride-on toy car. Bantu yearns for the love of a family but is constantly put down by his foster father.

Meanwhile, trouble is looming over his biological family in the form of an umbrella-wielding toycum- drugs businessman. Although he takes the entire first half, the prodigal son does return and saves the day. A mindless, masala film has only entertainment going for it. Shehzada fares poorly on that. Save for a few chuckles, the plot runs in a straight line, like on an electrocardiogram of a dead narrative. The gags aren’t witty and the action feels less physical and more camera work.

A scene-by-scene remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it has inconsequential changes in the name of adaptation, as Kriti Sanon’s Samara works for a law firm (‘Legal Eagle’, seriously?) while in the original, Pooja Hegde bossed around at a travel company. Nit-picking aside, with all its sermons on consent and female empowerment, the film wastes Kriti as just an eye candy. It’s not just her, even Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala’s characters can only be described as “rich, sad people”.

Kartik Aaryan, as always, tries it all. He spreads his arms like Shah Rukh during a fight sequence, wells up while exiting a party like Ranbir Kapoor, and smiles, a big, toothy one, in almost every frame, but is unable to shoulder this mess. Paresh Rawal’s Valmiki reminded me of his character Bally from the 2011 film Ready, just that both that film and that role were more entertaining. If at all Shehzada has something to say, it is a bit problematic.

Middle-class Valmiki is one-note and won’t shy away from murder to ensure a good life for his offspring. The Jindals, on the other hand, are all bright, spot white and nice. Valmiki’s son Raj (Ankur Rathee) waits for an intervention by Bantu to grow a personality. The film is devoid of any nuances on class differences, the plight of the underprivileged and exploitation by the rich. As a peace gesture, in the end, Bantu gifts Valmiki a new scooter. Apparently, that’s all it takes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehzada Rohit Dhawan Kriti Sanon Kartik Aaryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Somebody I used to know' movie review: Endearingly familiar

Christy

'Christy' review: Melancholic, but hopeful coming-of-age drama

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania' review: A light-hearted superhero film with humble aspirations

'Bakasuran' review: The movie trains its furious, problematic gaze on women

Choas

'Chaos' review: Interesting ideas on paper, go terribly lost in transition to the screen

Gallery
The northeastern state, where top leaders had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few days, is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Voters exercise franchise in Tripura assembly elections
Forty soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF convoy, on February 14, 2019. Indian army, CRPF and other security forces pay floral tributes to the martyrs. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Security forces pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs on 4th anniversary of terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp