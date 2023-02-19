Home Entertainment Review

'Somebody I used to know' movie review: Endearingly familiar

Despite being strung together by a loose thread, the film works due to the charming performances.

Published: 19th February 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Elvis Presley famously sang, Home is where the heart is. No matter how far we move away from it, it’s home that gives us a feeling of permanence and a sense of belonging. This is why when high-flying reality show creator Ally (Allison Brie) suffers a major professional setback, her first instinct is to go home.

For someone who is constantly trying to find a way to get her reality show contestants to lose their guard and give her a moment of truth, Ally herself is never given the same space and opportunity to be able to be honest with herself.

In a beautiful instance, Ally says, “Most people are desperate to tell you how they feel... they need permission to do so.” And it is this moment that throws her into a spiral that involves jealousy, passion, understanding, ambition,acceptance and, of course, reconciliation.

On returning to her hometown of Leavenworth, Ally runs into her ex, Sean (Jay Ellis). They almost rekindle a flame that had died down a decade earlier. A confused Ally tries to find her ‘home’ in the dreamy Sean, only to get rudely awakened the next day when she learns he is engaged to be married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons).

From here, the film follows a template that we have seen many a time in Hollywood. So much so that Cassidy actually confronts Ally by asking, “You are not pulling a Julia Roberts from My Best Friend’s Wedding, right?” This self-awareness is one of the major strengths of Somebody I Used to Know, which sidesteps conventions by finding newer ways to say the same things.

Despite being strung together by a loose thread, the film works due to the charming performances. It is a nice aside to have Brie and Danny Pudi play long-lost friends who have so much love and respect for each other, but are still at loggerheads. The writers (Dave Franco and Brie) don’t paint any party as an antagonist–– each of them has solid reasoning for their actions. The characters make mistakes and resolve them as adults. It is even better that the film addresses the importance of empowerment and independence without brouhaha.Although Somebody I Used to Know has the heart of a teenage rom-com, it is structured as a mature romance. Prime Video’s Valentine’s Day offering is a reminder that come what may, love always wins in the end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somebody I used to know Somebody I used to know review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Christy

'Christy' review: Melancholic, but hopeful coming-of-age drama

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania' review: A light-hearted superhero film with humble aspirations

'Bakasuran' review: The movie trains its furious, problematic gaze on women

Choas

'Chaos' review: Interesting ideas on paper, go terribly lost in transition to the screen

Shehzada

'Shehzada' movie review: A bland, tone-deaf masala entertainer

Gallery
The 14th edition of the biennial Aero India 2023 which was held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, concluded on February 17. The event witnessed the forging of several major agreements and an overwhelming response with over 6.5 lakh visitors. In the image, GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Aero India 2023: Asia's biggest airshow forges major defence agreements
The northeastern state, where top leaders had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few days, is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Voters exercise franchise in Tripura assembly elections
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp