Review: Kitty is the major driving factor to watch Gowli

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Srinagar Kitty’s making his comeback after 6 years in a lead role, in Gowli directed by debutant Soora, and naturally, the film raised a lot of expectations. The film delivers exactly what was hinted at with the promos: A family drama with a heavy dose of raw action.

Set in the rural town of Sirsi, amid the Gowli community, the film features Kitty as a man of kindness, who can turn into a beast when needed. The story begins on a slow note, introducing us to the village atmosphere and the man of the house, Gowli (Kitty), who makes his living by cattle farming. He is a caring father to his kid and a protective husband to his wife Girija (Pavana).

Girija, who has studied till 7th standard is only educated among the lot, and she imparts her bit of knowledge to the village kids. Bhoomakka, a girl from the neighbourhood who would attend the classes conducted by Girija goes missing, and that leads to conflict between the police and the Gowli family.

Kalinga (Sharath Lohitaswa) on the pretext of interrogation about the girl, lusts on Girija, and she faces threats from him. The cattle, which are the means of livelihood for the family are robbed. Kalinga and a gang of dacoits loot the entire village, with the aid of the police. Gowli is forced to shed his gentle image and give it back to the evil ones. Does he win this battle or go through a sacrifice? tells the rest of the story. Even though the first-time director claims to have based the film on a real-life incident, the plot runs on a familiar narrative about the forest dwellers, who face violence, social injustice, and suffering at the hands of people in positions.

The writer and director have packaged the entire story in the first half, which primarily runs on the Gowli family, and his bonding with his wife, and daughter. He also maintains a good relationship with his uncle, whom he fondly addresses as Kakka (Rangyana Raghu). The poignant drama within the household is initially rich with emotions. Somewhere, Soora loses track in an attempt to drive the plot further and take the commercial route. The second half turns out to be a bland revenge drama with Gowli wielding the axe and going on a killing spree. The slow-motion fights only make for a tedious watch.

With violence at its heart, Gowli has its own shortcomings, and Kitty makes up for it all. The actor despite a long break is in good form. He has the calibre to pull off the role, and his acting is what will linger in people’s minds after the film. Paavana is the soul of Gowli and has a meaty role to play. She also delivers a good performance. Without a doubt, Rangyana Raghu has always justified his presence, Sharath Lohithashwa, as a ruthless police officer is impactful and reminded us of yesteryear villains. There is not much scope for the rest of the characters.

In Gowli, the whole lot of villains scream before uttering any dialogue. Similarly Yash Shetty the dacoit exhibits his cruelty by shouting strangely out of anger. This seems so unnecessary just like the slow motion in the film. Shashank Seshagiri’s lovely music is supported by cinematographer Umesh’s picturesque visuals. Summing up, Gowli is a rural family drama, filled with violence, revenge, and emotions. Kitty is the major driving factor to see Gowli, and if you like bloodshed, this can be your weekend watch.

Gowli

Director: Soora

Cast: Srinagar Kitty, Paavana Gowda, Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohithashwa, and Yash Shetty

Rating: 3/5

