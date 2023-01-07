Home Entertainment Review

'Mr. Bachelor' movie review: An effective timepass entertainer

Published: 07th January 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

An eligible bachelor is put through a reality check by his future life partner, and her only condition for him is to lose his virginity before marriage! Although it may seem that filmmakers these days go to any length to make their story ‘distinct’, Mr. Bachelor by director Naidu Bandaarru is worthy of a watch mainly because its entertainment factor stays up while dealing with a novel message. This elevates the film from being a regular commercial entertainer to a film that blends romance, comedy, drama, action, and emotions in the right proportion.

Revolving around Karthik (Krishna), who dreams to get married since childhood, thanks to his mother who projects marriage as the biggest celebration in life, he finally meets his life partner, in a rather uncanny condition. With the help of his friends, Giri (Giri Shivanna) and Chikku (Chikkanna), Karthik goes out of his way to meet the condition of losing his virginity. Enter a girl who seems to be the best bet. While we wait to find out whether Karthik succeeds in his pursuit, the plot goes through a serious twist.

Naidu who has a background in Telugu cinema, succeeds in delivering a feel-good film in his Kannada debut. Handling a delicate story, he has intertwined the narrative with all essentials of a commercial entertainer. The film manages to balance laughter with serious issues, albeit lacking logic at times.

A significant part of Krishna’s role reminds us of his own Love Mocktail series. He brings in all-around entertainment and also gets to showcase a bit of his dancing skills. Nimika Ratnakar does what is best for the role by adding to the glamour quotient, while Milana Nagaraj delivers a likeable performance. Comedy by Giri Shivanna and Chikkanna works to an extent. Ayyappa Sharma and Yash Shetty as antagonists and Pavithra Lokesh making their presence felt, but their roles did not have much scope.A couple of songs by Manikanth Kadri and Sri Crazy Mindz’s editing and cinematography elevate Mr. Bachelor, which is an interesting time-pass film.

Mr. Bachelor

Director: Naidu Bandaarru

Cast: Krishna, Nimika Ratnakar, Milana Nagaraj, Giri Shivanna, and  Chikkanna

Rating: 3/5

