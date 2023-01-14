'Orchestra Mysuru' movie review: A passionate, heartfelt musical by Mysoreans

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Debutant director Sunil Mysooru’s Orchestra Mysuru can easily be classified as an out-and-out musical drama that cleverly touches upon human nature and dreams. The overarching theme of leaving windows in our hearts open forever to make dreams come true makes the film an intriguing work.

The film revolves around Poorna (Poornachandra Mysuru), who works as an attendant in a dental clinic and aspires to sing in an orchestra. Supported by his friends, the attempt to get a breakthrough leads him to meet Naveen Raju (Dileep Raj), the head and lead singer of a band.

After much persuasion, he manages to be part of the band. However, realising that the chances of growth are slim, Poorna tries a shortcut route which is noticed by Naveen. After being fired, Poorna decides to build his own orchestra team. After facing all odds, did he succeed in forming the team, and achieving his dream? Tells the mesmerizing climax set at Yuva Dasara and carries a relevant message.

The tale of an underdog's life is placed in the landscape of Mysuru's Gandhinagara, the home of erstwhile orchestra families. It is more of an ode to the dying traditional culture, which comes in full bloom only during popular festivals.

The film also tries to delve into the power of faith, patience, and perseverance, essential in the pursuit of dreams. Sunil Mysuru has conceived a realistic story and the result is worthy of applause. The screenplay penned by Poornachandra along with Joseph K. Raja and Mahadeva Prasad is delightful. Although predictable, every department including the cast and technicians plays their part well.

However, the running time is a bit too stretched, distracting the audience after a certain point and losing the cinematic experience. But the inspirational climax makes you forget the flaws. The film is set in today's time, but the musical scores by Raghu Dixit transport you to the 90s and Orchestra Mysuru truly belongs to him.

With lyrics by Dhananjay, the soundtracks uplift the narrative while a few songs stand out. Joseph Raja K and Rahul Roy's cinematography perfectly captures the vibe of Gandhinagara. Poorna gets to play a meaty role and it is an honest attempt from the actor. Dileep Raj brings out natural emotions. His body language explains how ‘attitude’ is key to survival.

Rajalakshmi, who plays Poorna’s love interest, is likeable while Mahesh Kumar as his best friend brings in a good sense of humour, but it does get repetitive after a point. KJ Sachu, Rajesh Basavanna, Lingaraju, Mahadeva, Mahesh Kumar, and Ravi Hunsur fit into the characters effortlessly.

Orchestra Mysuru is a heartfelt teamwork by Mysoreans and for Mysoreans. A feel-good piece of work, which has music as its backdrop creates a world that touches upon dreams and hard work.

Orchestra Mysuru

Director: Sunil Mysuru

Cast: Poornachandra Mysuru, Dileep Raj, Mahesh Kumar, and Rajalakshmi

Rating: 3/5

