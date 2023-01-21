Home Entertainment Review

'Ayisha' movie review: Moving tale of friendship and resilience

I had this preconceived notion of Ayisha before seeing it, and I’m sure many of us had our own after seeing the promos and songs.

Published: 21st January 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of film 'Ayisha'

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

I had this preconceived notion of Ayisha before seeing it, and I’m sure many of us had our own after seeing the promos and songs. How wrong I was!  I didn’t expect a period movie; a tale of woman-woman bonding; a medium to demonstrate the fleetingly comforting power of storytelling —even the ones we tell each other; a diverse cast speaking various languages, thereby making it ‘international’. Add a stirring portrayal from Manju Warrier as the central character, Ayisha, and an Arab actor (whose name I do not know) who plays the film’s second most significant character, Mama, and you have a fairly engaging experience.

Since Ayisha has Sudani from Nigeria helmer Zakkariya as the producer, one would initially expect it to have a mood along that lines or something similarly rooted. But debutant Aamir Pallikal, who directs from a script by Ashif Kakkodi, has other plans. An original work, Ayisha explores a few emotions that took me back to the days of the early Priyadarshan movies such as Chandralekha, Sibi Malayil’s His Highness Abdulla, or Fazil’s Nokkethadoorathu Kannum Nattu (the bonding between an aged woman and a younger one), for instance.

The only difference—aside from the gender reversal, of course—is that the main character ‘playing a part’ has no ulterior motive other than mere survival. If this were a film made in the 90s, it would’ve probably starred Mohanlal and Nedumudi Venu/Thilakan. When Ayisha finds a job as a housekeeper taking care of Mama, the matriarch of a palace based in Saudi, she has to overcome much hostility from the head staff and a few Malayali colleagues, interact with people of different nationalities and regions, all while keeping her past a secret.

Her past... it’s one filled with glory and much pain. At one point, Ayisha is revealed to be a grandmother (kudos to Manju Warrier for taking on such a role) who used to be a well-known movie and theatre actor. When the whole ‘all the world’s a stage’ aspect is introduced in the film, I remembered that it was only yesterday that I saw a movie with another superstar ‘playing a part’ in a place alien to him and embracing its culture. Ayisha explores this aspect differently in that her past becomes very useful at a crucial moment towards the end, one that strikes a strong emotional chord.

It’s admirable that the makers chose to have the non-Malayali actors speak in their native tongue. But there are also jarring instances where a Malayali actor speaks Malayalam to an Arab actor; it becomes distracting when you consider that it’s only been a year or two since Ayisha met these people. The other offputting aspect is the dubbing in some places, which sounds like the actors were reading from a page instead of having a conversation like real people. I was also not too fond of stretching some of the grim interactions, which naturally accompany when one of the main characters is unwell, more than necessary. It all depends on whether or not you are dealing with something similar in your life. If you are in a relatively much happier place, you might not find these scenes that bothersome.

That said, the film exhibits some neat flourishes, like having the past of Ayisha and Mama play out concurrently as they recall the memories of their happier times. Since these two actors dominate the screen for the majority of the film’s runtime, one becomes more forgiving of whatever little flaws one might encounter because, mind you, the filmmaking approach here has a strong 80s-90s flavour. Oh, and as for that ‘Kannilu Kannilu’ song, I wasn’t annoyed by its inclusion. There is a good reason for its existence, and its placement is apt considering the celebratory moment preceding it. And speaking of, Manju gets a fair share of ‘mass’ moments—the understated kind which arrives when the initially reluctant Mama eventually warms up to Ayisha or when some of the latter’s ‘comrades’ recognise the former revolutionary.

Ultimately, Ayisha is a tale of resilience, and Manju exudes all the necessary strength that a story and character of this nature demand, and for that, I’m thankful. 

As you exit the cinema hall and are reminded again of the troubles you’re facing, you might want to remember the image of Ayisha, who, by the way, is based on a real, very familiar—to Malayalis—woman still living.

Film: Ayisha
Director: Aamir Pallikal
Cast: Manju Warrier, Radhika, Krishna Sankar
Rating: 3.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayisha Ayisha review Aamir Pallikal Manju Warrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from the film 'Noise'

'Noise' movie review: Frame of resilience

'Mission Majnu' movie review: Sidharth Malhotra is wasted in this witless spy thriller

'Poovan' movie review: Witty, but not meaty enough

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' movie review: A relaxing sojourn-like tribute to the performer

'Dog Gone' movie review: A pet rescue film with a commonplace narrative

Gallery
Top wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India chief. The Wrestling Federation of India is headed by Brij Bushan Singh - a Lok Sabha MP from the country's ruling BJP, as the President. Vinesh Phogat GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Vinesh Phogat, other top women wrestlers protest, accuse WFI chief of sexual harassment
People in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir woke up to white-clad picturesque views, as the cold wave temperatures intensified over the valley. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PICS | Kashmir snowfall: Breathtaking white-clad views from the valley 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp