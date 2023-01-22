Home Entertainment Review

'Noise' movie review: Frame of resilience

Noise follows the tribulations of Julia (Julieta Egurrola) as she fights the system, the bureaucracy, the police and her personal trauma, while she looks for her missing daughter.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Noise'

A still from the film 'Noise'

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

The ‘missing child’ trope isn’t new to cinema. It is, however, often reserved for testosterone-powered action films like Taken or investigative thrillers such as Gone Baby Gone and Trade. What sets apart the Spanish film, Noise (Original title, Ruido), is not just the fact that it’s based on real-life incidents, but also how it uses the premise to shed light on systemic problems that continue to remain unaddressed.

Noise follows the tribulations of Julia (Julieta Egurrola) as she fights the system, the bureaucracy, the police and her personal trauma, while she looks for her missing daughter. Set in the barren lands of Mexico, the film throws us right in the middle of an ongoing revolution. While we are not made privy to the specificities of the issues, they form the background of the plot, which follows Julia with singular focus. It is through her struggles that the real-life stories of those searching for their loved ones are vindicated.

The film takes its time to unravel, but director Natalia Beristáin makes up for it with a rousing climax that brings the arduous search to a halt. As the story progresses, we get to know more about Julia; her son, who is worried about her; her ex-husband, who is exhausted by the search; and journalist Abril (Teresa Ruiz), who accompanies the protagonist. The narrative also brings to the fore the incompetence of the cops. When the fog clears, we understand how the cartels run the show in a ruthless way. It gives us an understanding of why the film often cuts to Julia’s mind, as we see her scream her lungs out.

Apart from passing the Bechdel test with flying colours, Noise also emerges as a tale of women’s perseverance. Julia’s external hassles and internal battles are brilliantly brought to screen, thanks to a strong technical team and a brilliant Egurrola, who aces the role of the person searching for a needle in
a haystack with just a small piece of magnet called hope. Although the morbid theme might discourage viewers from giving Noise a chance, the sensitive manner in which it spotlights the social faultlines, makes it an important film that is effective in running home the point that silence, amid a crisis, is never a solution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
noise movie review noise review Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
'When You Finish Saving the World'

'When You Finish Saving the World' review: Jesse Eisenberg directs a moving mother-son tale

‘Alice, Darling’

Review: Anna Kendrick in the chilling ‘Alice, Darling’

'Mission Majnu' movie review: Sidharth Malhotra is wasted in this witless spy thriller

'Poovan' movie review: Witty, but not meaty enough

'Ayisha' movie review: Moving tale of friendship and resilience

Gallery
Top wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India chief. The Wrestling Federation of India is headed by Brij Bushan Singh - a Lok Sabha MP from the country's ruling BJP, as the President. Vinesh Phogat GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Vinesh Phogat, other top women wrestlers protest, accuse WFI chief of sexual harassment
People in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir woke up to white-clad picturesque views, as the cold wave temperatures intensified over the valley. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PICS | Kashmir snowfall: Breathtaking white-clad views from the valley 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp