Home Entertainment Review

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' movie review: The perseverance behind the pulp

The Vasan Bala-backed docu series approaches the world of seedy underground films and their makers with much-needed sympathy

Published: 25th January 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

The first time I saw Kanti Shah’s Gunda, I appreciated—not ironically—the creativity of its dialogue. Although they do sound like a bunch of sonnets written by a P.T. teacher the night before a drama skit because the English professor fell sick, the lines create absurd images in your head. Like one of them is about a man drinking cat milk and travelling from Delhi. No logic or lyricism to be found here—Dilli and Billi just rhyme well. Even if lesser, it was art.

Gunda was a B-grade film, or B-movie as the West calls it. These films were made on meagre budgets, locations restricted to Mumbai’s Film City and shoots were packed up in a week. The target audience was the working class. Titillation was the purpose. Be it horror, action or romance, everything was either sex or about sex. In Cinema Marte Dum Tak, the new documentary series on Prime Video, journalist Kunal Shah unknowingly gives the perfect name to such films: Quickies.

The documentary, backed by cineaste Vasan Bala, deftly explores the life and working style of four pulp cinema directors. There is vampire-obsessed Vinod Talwar, who helmed Halloween-mask-horror films like Raat ke Andhere Mein (1987) and Khooni Panja (1991), explorer of female desire J. Neelam (Main Hoon Kunwari Dulhan, 2001, Tadapti Jawani, 2005), eco-warrior Dilip Gulati (Jungle Beauty, 1991, Zimbo, 1999) and the jack-of-all-trades Kishan Shah (Bhoot Ke Peeche Bhoot, 2003, Pyaasi Nagin, 2004, Jungle Lioness, 2004). The filmmakers are given the task to shoot a short film again and all of them stick to what they know. Vinod comes up with Blood Suckers, Neelam’s film is called Shanti Basera, Dilip takes away from his previous work and makes Jungle Girl and Kishan goes for Sautan Bani Chudail.

The documentarians also take a compassionate approach towards their subjects as they shoot them at home and at work. Thankfully, they are not reduced to laughing stock or meme fodder. When informed he is being given an opportunity to direct a film again, Vinod, gleefully, takes out the dusty, handwritten script of Blood Suckers from an almirah. He then narrates the plot to the camera, like an old man reading to his grandkids from a forgotten diary. Neelam, a tough taskmaster on set, asks her flatmate’s opinion on the taste of a new dish she is trying. Dilip reads about tribal rights and land encroachments in his spare time and Kishan is basically Shashi Kapoor to his brother Kanti Shah’s Bachchan. He even tells the camera, “He has everything but I have a family.”

The series smartly does not delve too much into Kanti’s eminence in the world of B-movies or his infamy when it comes to Hindi cinema. He is peppered well throughout, being a moving part in the big machine, that was once, the pulp film industry. Cinema Marte Dum Tak also zooms out and tracks the journey of this underground cinema, and how the controversy around “bits” or pornographic scenes that were added under the nose of the Censors, the death of single screens after the advancement of multiplexes and the lack of upgradation by makers, led to its downfall.

The praiseworthy part is that the series never loses out to its humanness. More than creative professionals, these were people trying to hold their ground in the topsy-turvy, bumpy rollercoaster ride that is the film industry. They had less money, even less time and several mouths to feed. A lot of them fell on hard times. Sapna Sappu, the Sridevi of these films, known for her iconic Baywatch-like beach run in the opening scene of Kanti Shah’s Angoor (2005), almost breaks down as she talks about bringing up her child as a single mother. It’s endearing to see these makers, these actors, walk the red carpet to their films’ screening as Akanksha Sethi croons, “Woh chandni meri kal gum si jaegi, aey shaam tham ja tu yahi.” If only we could watch the films.

Series: Cinema Marte Dum Tak 
Cast: Vinod Talwar, Kishan Shah, J Neelam, Dilip Gulati and Kanti Shah
Streamer: Prime Video
Rating: 3.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema Marte Dum Tak 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
'When You Finish Saving the World'

'When You Finish Saving the World' review: Jesse Eisenberg directs a moving mother-son tale

‘Alice, Darling’

Review: Anna Kendrick in the chilling ‘Alice, Darling’

A still from the film 'Noise'

'Noise' movie review: Frame of resilience

'Mission Majnu' movie review: Sidharth Malhotra is wasted in this witless spy thriller

'Poovan' movie review: Witty, but not meaty enough

Gallery
During India's 74th Republic Day parade, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Glimpses of the tableaux at India's Republic Day Parade 2023
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23 tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in presence of close family members and friends, at Athiya's actor father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, which is about 82 kms from Mum GalleryIcon
PHOTOS | Lovebirds Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul look resplendent on their wedding day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp