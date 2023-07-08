Home Entertainment Review

'Nano Narayanappa' movie review: Love and hope in the face of adversity

Similar to his previous creations like Chemistry of Kariyappa and Critical Keerthanegalu, the director once again skillfully engrosses the audience in the lives of the characters.

Published: 08th July 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie.

A still from the movie.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Kumaar, known for his content-driven films with a profound message, has come up with yet another heartwarming film, Nano Narayanappa. The film expertly blends a dash of comedy with an abundance of emotions to deliver a poignant story.

Similar to his previous creations like Chemistry of Kariyappa and Critical Keerthanegalu, the director once again skillfully engrosses the audience in the lives of the characters. Will Narayanappa’s journey manage to strike a chord with the viewers? Krishnaji Rao is Nano Narayannappa, a junior artist who suddenly becomes the talk of the neighbourhood after a brief appearance in KGF.

Despite being 70 years old, Narayanappa takes on the responsibility of caring for his 65-year-old wife Ningamma, who suffers from memory loss. His unwavering determination to provide her with the necessary treatment and his longing to witness her regain health and happiness form the core of the narrative. Kumaar through Nano Narayannappa underlines the challenges faced by a junior artist, shedding light on the hardships and vulnerabilities of these individuals.

Moreover, the film delves into the repercussions of resorting to illegal means for financial gain and cleverly showcases Narayanappa’s resourcefulness in finding a way through his intelligent use of technology. These interlinked storylines add depth to the overall narrative. While Nano Narayanappa’s journey to procure finances for his wife’s operation captivates the audience, the film does suffer from some repetitive scenes that tend to slow down the pace of the plot.

However, the limited cast in this heartwarming plot about an elderly couple adds a sense of intimacy to the storytelling. Krishnaji Rao delivers a compelling performance, and some of his dialogue delivery comes off as dramatic, reflecting his real-life behaviour. Although there are moments of laughter, they are not sufficient to uplift the entire film.

While the director’s attempt to present a real-life story and maintain a natural feel could have been executed more effectively, Kumaar deserves a small credit for showcasing the rare love and hope exhibited by an elderly couple in a world where such relationships are increasingly uncommon.

The supporting cast, including Prashanth Siddi, Cockroach Sudhi, Girish Shivanna, Akshata Kuki, Apoorva, Santu, Ananthu Padmanabh, and King Mohan, provide support to the film. However, the weight of the entire film rests on Krishnaji Rao’s shoulders. Nano Narayanappa is a sincere endeavour with a heart-touching plotline.

In an attempt to keep it natural, the film falls short in its execution and lacks a consistent emotional connection. However, the film successfully captures the essence of love and hope in the face of adversity, particularly within the context of an aging couple. Just a note, Nano Naranayappa serves as a touching tribute to Krishnaji Rao, who finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing a protagonist, a role that he had yearned for.

NANO NARAYANAPPA
Director: Kumaar
Cast: Krishnaji Rao, Prashant Siddhi, Akashata Kuki, Ananthu Padmanabh, and Kind Mohan
Rating: 2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumaar Nano Narayanappa comedy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp