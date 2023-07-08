'Nano Narayanappa' movie review: Love and hope in the face of adversity

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Kumaar, known for his content-driven films with a profound message, has come up with yet another heartwarming film, Nano Narayanappa. The film expertly blends a dash of comedy with an abundance of emotions to deliver a poignant story.

Similar to his previous creations like Chemistry of Kariyappa and Critical Keerthanegalu, the director once again skillfully engrosses the audience in the lives of the characters. Will Narayanappa’s journey manage to strike a chord with the viewers? Krishnaji Rao is Nano Narayannappa, a junior artist who suddenly becomes the talk of the neighbourhood after a brief appearance in KGF.

Despite being 70 years old, Narayanappa takes on the responsibility of caring for his 65-year-old wife Ningamma, who suffers from memory loss. His unwavering determination to provide her with the necessary treatment and his longing to witness her regain health and happiness form the core of the narrative. Kumaar through Nano Narayannappa underlines the challenges faced by a junior artist, shedding light on the hardships and vulnerabilities of these individuals.

Moreover, the film delves into the repercussions of resorting to illegal means for financial gain and cleverly showcases Narayanappa’s resourcefulness in finding a way through his intelligent use of technology. These interlinked storylines add depth to the overall narrative. While Nano Narayanappa’s journey to procure finances for his wife’s operation captivates the audience, the film does suffer from some repetitive scenes that tend to slow down the pace of the plot.

However, the limited cast in this heartwarming plot about an elderly couple adds a sense of intimacy to the storytelling. Krishnaji Rao delivers a compelling performance, and some of his dialogue delivery comes off as dramatic, reflecting his real-life behaviour. Although there are moments of laughter, they are not sufficient to uplift the entire film.

While the director’s attempt to present a real-life story and maintain a natural feel could have been executed more effectively, Kumaar deserves a small credit for showcasing the rare love and hope exhibited by an elderly couple in a world where such relationships are increasingly uncommon.

The supporting cast, including Prashanth Siddi, Cockroach Sudhi, Girish Shivanna, Akshata Kuki, Apoorva, Santu, Ananthu Padmanabh, and King Mohan, provide support to the film. However, the weight of the entire film rests on Krishnaji Rao’s shoulders. Nano Narayanappa is a sincere endeavour with a heart-touching plotline.

In an attempt to keep it natural, the film falls short in its execution and lacks a consistent emotional connection. However, the film successfully captures the essence of love and hope in the face of adversity, particularly within the context of an aging couple. Just a note, Nano Naranayappa serves as a touching tribute to Krishnaji Rao, who finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing a protagonist, a role that he had yearned for.

NANO NARAYANAPPA

Director: Kumaar

Cast: Krishnaji Rao, Prashant Siddhi, Akashata Kuki, Ananthu Padmanabh, and Kind Mohan

Rating: 2.5/5

