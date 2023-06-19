Home Entertainment Review

A promising debut hindered by predictability  

Published: 19th June 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

IRavan movie poster.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Karthik Jayaram, popularly known as JK, known for his role in the serial Ashwini Nakshatra, also garnered acclaim for portraying Raavana in a Hindi serial. The actor, who has worked in several films, however, has been away from the Kannada industry for a long time, and the actor revealed that he is all set to bid goodbye to the cinema world with IRavan. Will this be a good end to his career? 

IRavan alludes to a mythological character and marks the debut of Rams Ranga. The film begins as a suspenseful thriller, revolving around three murders intertwined with the medical mafia. The story kicks off with a group of thugs chasing a nurse who holds vital information about a murder. Desperate to obtain the evidence, the goons demand she hands it over, but she adamantly refuses, leading to her tragic demise.

In a parallel narrative, the director presents a flashback scene elucidating how Ratnakar (Krishna Hebbale), the owner of an orphanage, gets elected as a legislator. Dr. Sathyamurthy (Avinash), a cardiologist affiliated with a renowned hospital, has a son named Vikram (Vivek) and a daughter. Meanwhile, Mithun Chakravarthy, alias MC (Karthik Jayaram), has amassed an empire through illicit means.

The latter sets his sights on the orphanage, exploiting the vulnerable orphans for his sinister agenda. He also engages in the illicit distribution of substandard drugs to various hospitals for financial gain. When Rathnakar refuses to sell the orphanage, MC eliminates him. In the ensuing chaos, he also murders Dr. Sathyamurthy to destroy evidence.

However, Vikram, who has been studying abroad, returns and exposes MC, the seemingly philanthropic CEO of a corporate company, unveiling his true malevolent nature. Unraveling the mysteries behind Vikram’s true identity, the orphanage tragedy, and the murder of MLA Ratnakar form the crux of the movie IRavan.  IRavan starts on a promising note; however, Rams Ranga fails to maintain the momentum, and the plot becomes very predictable. It is disappointing that a young director resorts to old-school ways of filmmaking, acting, and narration, which at times hinders the ability to keep the audience engaged. 

Had the director exercised restraint in a couple of action scenes, particularly the one where Jayaram Karthik confronts the beggar mafia, the movie would have achieved a certain level of excellence.  All eyes were on JK, who portrays a distinct role and takes on a character with a negative shade, especially excelling in action sequences.

However, his dialogue delivery could have been stronger. IRavan marks Vivek’s debut as an actor, and he exhibits a promising start. Adhvithi Shetty showcases beauty and talent, particularly in the song sequences. The film has its shortcomings, but it still makes for a one-time watch, especially to witness JK’s final performance.

Director: Rams Ranga
Cast: Jayaram Karthik, Vivek, Adhvithi Shetty, Avinash, and  Krishna Hebbale
Rating: 2.5/5

