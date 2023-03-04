A strong and loud voice: Director Mansore's film on life of Adivasi community

A Sharadhaa By

Director Mansore has always believed in creating films based on unique concepts for Kannada cinema, especially the ones based on social issues. In his previous films, Harivu, Nathicharami, and Act 1978, the award-winning director proved his responsibility as a creator and he proves his calibre with 19.20.21. With the film based on real-life incidents, Mansore traces the painful journey of Vittala Malekudiya, his father, and the Malekudiya community (Adivasis) he belongs to, without any filters. With the gripping screenplay, shot with realism, the film is bound to get you emotional.

People would have known about this journalist through various paper articles and media, but Mansore deconstructs his journey and explores his battles in depth. The director also impresses with his perfect casting.

Mansore has tweaked the name of the real-life hero Vittala Malekudiya to Manju Kudumale (Shrunga B V). The film revolves around this only graduate from the Adivasi residing in the woods of Western Ghats. A young and bright youth, who is into reading books of Bhagat Singh, and BR Ambedkar, becomes the voice of the community, and on requests the government to provide basic amenities for them only to face further suffering. As a backlash, he and his father Ramanna get arrested ( March 3, 2012) by Anti Naxalite forces and get booked under a UAPA case.

A long legal battle ensues and he fights against being falsely implicated for 9 long years. The film is a genuine depiction of the painful experiences faced by Manju and his family, along with the community of Kudumale progresses as battles of injustice has been neatly knitted through various plot points leading to a powerful court drama and a hopeful climax.

Mansore has done his research well and made the film with a comprehensive understanding of the situation. The film well explains constitutional rights, and how they can be used to fight injustice, which is precise and informative. It also questions about police system and the forest department, which at times succumb to the pressure of influential people.

Rich with thought-provoking dialogues, by Avinash G and Veerendra Mallann. 19.20.21 empathizes with the various victims of wrongful accusation, especially with Manju. It focuses on the injustice, torture, and turmoil, his family has gone through. Shrunga Vasudevan has maturely handled the role of Vittala Malekudiya and has given all for the role. The way he portrays his helplessness, pain, agony, and anger is real, and his reaction to winning the long battle, especially his expression evokes a lot of meaning.

Balaji Manohar as the lawyer stands tall among the rest of the artists, Particularly in the scenes, where he is speaking on behalf of his client and talks about the constitution and how the law is misused against the innocents. Krishna Hebbale, who plays the police officer’s role, Rajesh Nataranga as activist Rafi, and Mahadev Hadapad as Manju’s father, also stand out. Actors Sandeep, Vishwa Karna, M D Pallavi, who further adds value to the film.

A special mention to the cinematographer Shiva B K Kumar, who has beautifully captured the handheld shots, especially the portions set in the forest elevates the film. Music composer, Bindu Malini has tried to highlight the life and suffering of Manju and the community through two songs and the film is well complemented by Ronada Bakkesh’s background score.

Even though it has been a decade since the story happened in real life many are aware of it. The film 19.20.21 is important as it is an attempt to create an understanding among the layman and a vital documentation. It informs the people of the country about the injustice done to the voiceless.

19.20.21 talks about the articles of the constitution, and the rights of a common citizen. This film is not just aimed to entertain the audience, it creates genuine awareness and is an engrossing watch.

19.20.21

Director: Mansore

Cast: Shrunga B V, Balaji Manohar, Rajesh Nataranga, Krishna Hebbale and Mahadev

