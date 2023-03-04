Home Entertainment Review

'Balagam' movie review: A beautiful exploration of culture and the human condition

Balagam even looks at these people through the lenses of culture; their egos, and flaws.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Balagam'

A still from the film 'Balagam'

By RAM VENKAT SRIKAR
Express News Service

Having watched films like Karnan (2021), Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021), and Angamaly Diaries (2017) I have always yearned for Telugu films to portray and celebrate our culture. My wish has been fulfilled with Balagam. It not only represents the customs of Telangana authentically but is entirely centred around its culture. 

For instance, we know that the interval point of any film is utilised to pronounce the central conflict of the story, and in Balagam, the interval point is built around the custom of offering a feast to the soul of the dead. When a crow doesn’t eat it, it is believed that the dead are yet to find peace, and naturally, it’s not considered to be a good sign.

So the family of the deceased patriarch, Komurayya (Sudhakar Reddy, a wonderful find), make the offering and wait for a crow to come down and have it. When it doesn’t happen, it creates emotional unrest--backed by quarrels in the past and egos--among them. And this conflict around the tradition transforms into the film’s core narrative; on one level, it is about the custom and on another level, it is about the people harbouring the custom. 

Balagam even looks at these people through the lenses of culture; their egos, and flaws. That apart, their personalities stand as reflections of their responses to everything that happens at a funeral. The detailed portrayal is astounding. Also, the song that captures the last rites of Komurayya, which begins as a celebration and ends in mourning, is effectively shot.

Two characters at opposing ends challenge to throw a bigger feast than the other. The bigger the feast, the larger the number of goats required. Minutes into the film, we get a fair idea about the jaunty Komurayya as he nonchalantly goes on with his day, flirting with women of different ages and interacting with the members of the close-knit community of his village. 

The following scene sets up the sturdy character of Komurayya’s angry elder son Aillayya (Jayram, again, great find) and then, his grandson, the ambitious yet unsuccessful Sayilu (a perfectly cast Priyadarshi). Many of Sayilu’s business plans have failed. His external conflict is to repay the load. And even when he learns about his grandfather’s untimely demise, he is more concerned about the possible delay of the engagement with his girlfriend and consequently, receiving the dowry money. The internal conflict is that he is selfishly materialistic at times of great loss. The moment he realises his selfishness and wrongdoings is heart-wrenching and Priyadarshi has effectively portrayed the role. 

One of the fascinating aspects of the film is that almost everyone here is grey, but it doesn’t manipulate you to hate or empathise with any particular character. In fact, it only rightly calls them out for their mistakes and misplaced priorities. 

Despite the despair in its atmosphere—considering the story takes place in a span of 11 days through a funeral—the film finds humour in many odd ways. From a woman crying persistently to another woman feigning sadness, many such rooted instances show the filmmaker drawing inspiration from lived-in experiences.

Balagam is not infallible, though, and it comes with its own set of flaws. The screenplay gets stuck in a tedium of repetitive scenes towards the end. Likewise, when Sayilu breaks into a dance in the otherwise fun ‘Potti Pilla’, you wonder why this character, that has been so realistic until that point, is suddenly behaving like he’s in a Telugu film. However, it lasts only a short while. This reminds me of a beautiful line in the song that goes ‘Kallulotti pakkana kaarappoosa lekka mana jodi mastuntade (Our pairing is as good as a spicy sev and palm wine)’. The film’s love for the lifestyle it portrays keeps popping up in distinct ways. 

The film also doesn’t try to get too inventive with its craft, with the staging and cinematography, despite running the risk of being called too simplistic, serve the story well, although I wish it had played more with the visuals instead of relying much on the dialogues. Meanwhile, the dialogues are the lifeline of the film and they do a wonderful job capturing the life of the Telangana region. 

While Venu Yeldandi paints a beautiful portrait, it’s Bheems Ceciroleo who gives it life with his music. Especially, his collaboration with folk musicians for one particular music piece that sums up the entirety of the film and the character arcs, in the end, is noteworthy. This sequence represents the confluence of two of Balagam’s traits: its urge to preach the importance of relationships and its love for the Telangana culture. And one shot in which we see the hands of this family placed one above the other, as they reach the final stage of the funeral, will be etched in my memory for a long time. 
It is the image Balagam stood for.

Balagam
Starring: Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy
Director: Venu Yeldandi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balagam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Call Me Chihiro' movie review: More than sum of its parts

Ayothi

'Ayothi' movie review: Full of heart and yet, marred by melodrama

Pallu Padama Paathuka

'Pallu Padama Paathuka' movie review: The ineffective humour is more dangerous than the zombies

Bagheera

'Bagheera' movie review: An eccentric Prabhu Deva shines through a chaotic script

The poster of Gulmohar.

Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore shine in well-woven tale of 'Gulmohar'

Gallery
BJP has retained power in the state of Tripura and Nagaland with its senior ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | BJP, allies, NPP celebrate victory in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya elections
A freight and passenger train collision occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. This resulted in the derailment of several train cars and at least three burst into flames. The latter was carrying 350 passengers. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Dozens killed as trains in Greece collide, derail, burst into flames
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp