Home Entertainment Review

'Dooradarshana' movie review: Nostalgia elevates this decent period drama

The rest of the actors, including Comedy Khiladigalu artistes Suraj, Karthik, and Surya Kundapura deliver good performances.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dooradarshana

Dooradarshana

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Capturing the essence of television viewing in the 1980s and 90s, debutant director Sukesh Shetty’s Dooradarshana offers a delightful take on the TV, which was not just a household property, but a facilitator of community gathering and an instrument nurturing togetherness. But the director also sensibly stitches narratives that are good but are a bit dated at times. 

The story is set in a village and revolves around the Ramakrishna Bhat (Sundar Veena) family. A rich landlord in the village who lives with his wife (Harini) and son Manu (Pruthvi Ambaar), is known to be money minded and a control freak, who has a lot of misunderstandings with his son. Ramakrishna also holds a grudge against his brother Srinivas (Raghu Ramanakoppa), and they don’t stay together. Meanwhile, Srinivas is gifted with a television by his brother-in-law which he temporarily leaves at his elder brother’s house. Though Ramakrishna initially hates the arrangement, he realises the prestige of having a television at home and slowly gets attached to it, especially the mythological drama Ramayan played on DD. However, the pleasant feeling is short-lived when the TV goes missing!

Intertwined within this narrative are various subplots including Manu’s romantic life with Mythri (Ayaana), an encounter with a childhood friend Kitty (Ugramm Manju), and a golden jubilee celebration at his college. All of this centred around the television. 

Will the materialistic object bring happiness to Ramakrishna Bhat’s life, or will he get rid of it, is explained through various emotions.

The trailer promised an insightful journey of a family, and their problems dealing with the television, and Sukesh Shetty initially succeeds in hooking the audience and takes us through the excitement and madness of having a TV at home. But eventually, it settles for being a family drama with unsettling situations, devoid of realism.

While the script penned by the director has tried to bring nostalgic moments through his storytelling, he touches upon more than a couple of issues to tell in one film, and some episodes and scene placement feel illogical.

Pruthvi Ambaar as the lead blends into the story and does a fine job. For the first time, Sundar Veena, who usually plays a supporting actor gets ample screen time. Ayaana is charming while Ugramm Manju also gets a notable role to play. The rest of the actors, including Comedy Khiladigalu artistes Suraj, Karthik, and Surya Kundapura deliver good performances. Music by Vasuki Vaibhav that lifts the mood and background score combined with Arun Suresh’s cinematography helps to convey complex emotions. The very name, Dooradarshana gives nostalgic moments, and this film which has television as its soul makes for a decent watch if you like relishing old memories.

Dooradarshana
Director: Sukesh Shetty
Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Ayaana, Sundar Veena, Harini, and Ugramm Manju

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dooradarshana Period drama Sukesh Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Call Me Chihiro' movie review: More than sum of its parts

A still from the film 'Balagam'

'Balagam' movie review: A beautiful exploration of culture and the human condition

Ayothi

'Ayothi' movie review: Full of heart and yet, marred by melodrama

Pallu Padama Paathuka

'Pallu Padama Paathuka' movie review: The ineffective humour is more dangerous than the zombies

Bagheera

'Bagheera' movie review: An eccentric Prabhu Deva shines through a chaotic script

Gallery
BJP has retained power in the state of Tripura and Nagaland with its senior ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | BJP, allies, NPP celebrate victory in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya elections
A freight and passenger train collision occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. This resulted in the derailment of several train cars and at least three burst into flames. The latter was carrying 350 passengers. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Dozens killed as trains in Greece collide, derail, burst into flames
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp