Home Entertainment Review

'Lovefully Yours Veda' movie review: Mundane attempt to rekindle nostalgia

This campus drama is an overtly familiar tale that fails to incite any emotional connect.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Lovefully Yours Veda'

A still from the film 'Lovefully Yours Veda'

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

I don’t think there’s any other industry in Indian cinema that produces as many campus films as Malayalam cinema. From the times of Sarvakalashala to Classmates to Poomaram, several memorable films captured the essence of college life in Kerala. Over the years, it has become a sub-genre of sorts, with its own set of templates and formulas. But lately, there has been a clear dearth of such films. Praghesh Sukumaran’s 'Lovefully Yours Veda' (LYV) is a lacklustre attempt to take us back to that bygone era.

So in LYV, most of the action is set in the sprawling Sree Varma College (SVC) in Thrissur during the late 90s. The campus is home to academics, art, and activism. While art and activism take prominence, the makers hardly show anything about the academics part. It’s a pet peeve I’ve about campus dramas—there won’t be even a mention of the courses the lead characters pursue.

It’s the same case with LYV as well. Except for establishing the titular character Veda (Rajisha) as a Malayalam literature student, there’s no info about what the other characters in the film study. One might feel that such details won’t add any value to the narrative, but the fact is that it’s these details that help in world-building. For an overtly familiar story like LYV, such details would have added at least a tinge of freshness.

Glorifying the communist ideology is another recurring trope in Malayalam campus films, and LYV follows it to the T. Even when the makers try to establish SVC as an unrealistically friendly campus where all political parties perfectly co-exist, there’s a clear attempt to appease the Left. The campus hero Jeevan ‘Lal’ (get the subtext?) is the quintessential sakhavu, who is at the forefront of all the issues plaguing the campus.

Here’s someone who the entire college, including the students and a section of the faculty, look up to. He constantly doles out sermons and monologues on unity, oppression, and resistance. Even his casual conversations with a girl he’s interested in sound like political speeches. 

Venkitesh, who plays Jeevan’s role, has a certain grace but not the body language of such a towering figure. The young actor is found wanting in several moments that have him doing larger-than-life antics. Sreenath Bhasi, who plays a rich spoilt brat, is more at ease in such scenes, but there’s only so much he can do with an underwritten character that makes occasional appearances. Gautham Vasudev Menon is also wasted in a similar fleeting role. Despite having a plethora of characters, not many are well-etched enough to create a lasting impact.

LYV is intended as an eternal love story between a charismatic student leader and his junior collegemate, but the film fails to incite any sort of emotional bond with the characters. It again attributes to the problem of familiarity. Everything in the film, be its story, setting, characters, and conflicts, are already familiar to an average Malayali audience. Getting reminded of other films isn’t the nostalgia we are talking about, are we?

Film: Lovefully Yours Veda
Director: Praghesh Sukumaran
Cast: Venkitesh, Rajisha, Sreenath Bhasi, 
Gautham Menon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lovefully yours Veda Malayalam cinema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Call Me Chihiro' movie review: More than sum of its parts

A still from the film 'Balagam'

'Balagam' movie review: A beautiful exploration of culture and the human condition

Ayothi

'Ayothi' movie review: Full of heart and yet, marred by melodrama

Pallu Padama Paathuka

'Pallu Padama Paathuka' movie review: The ineffective humour is more dangerous than the zombies

Bagheera

'Bagheera' movie review: An eccentric Prabhu Deva shines through a chaotic script

Gallery
BJP has retained power in the state of Tripura and Nagaland with its senior ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland. (Photo | PTI) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | BJP, allies, NPP celebrate victory in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya elections
A freight and passenger train collision occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. This resulted in the derailment of several train cars and at least three burst into flames. The latter was carrying 350 passengers. (Photo | AP) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Dozens killed as trains in Greece collide, derail, burst into flames
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp