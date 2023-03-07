Home Entertainment Review

Kadala Theerada Bhargava review: A film about a complex relationship handled with maturity

Experimental in many ways, the film directed by debutant Pannaga Somashekar, does not go with the story of men fighting for a girl.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

There’s nothing more satisfying for moviegoers than a charming film.  Kadala Theerada Bhargava brims with charm and youthfulness but, it does not tread the path of a regular love triangle, it patiently strides into a world of fantasy stitched with the integral fabrics of love and friendship.

Experimental in many ways, the film directed by debutant Pannaga Somashekar, does not go with the story of men fighting for a girl. Instead, it chooses to define relationships in a meaningful manner, while bringing in the toxic attributes that come along with the idea of soulmates.

This psychological thriller revolves around childhood friends, Bharath (Bharath Gowda) and Bhargava (Patel Varun Raj). Growing up, the former takes the role of a guide and protector. However, their friendship is divided when Impana (Shruthi Prakash) enters in Bharath’s life.

A difference of opinion causes frequent fights and arguments between the two friends. What is the reason behind all the confusion, do the events personally impact Bharath’s life, and does he choose friendship over love is the underlying theme of this film, which also throws light on drug and alcohol addiction when psychiatrist Jerry (K S Sridhar) comes into the picture.

Pannaga Somashekar’s story is simple, but in terms of presenting the film, he has not taken the regular route; making it abstract with poetic dialogues, making the audience think, especially the way he has positioned the two best friends and the way he has dealt with Impana’s character. Overall, the film about a complex relationship is handled with maturity by the director but the run-time tests patience.

The film has good performances coming from the lead actors, Bharath, Patel Varun Raj, and Shruthi Prakash, who has portrayed a range of emotions through their respective characters. True to the title Kadala Theerada Bhargava, the film is set against the seabed. The placement of songs composed by Anjil CJ are well-positioned, Keertan Poojari’s unique cinematography blends seamlessly through the story.

Kadala theerada bhargava
Director: Pannaga Somashekar
Cast: Bharath Gowda, Patel Varun Raj, and Shruthi Prakash
Rating: 2.5/5

