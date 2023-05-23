Connectivity issues plague 'Love You Abhi' hindering its potential

A Sharadhaa By

Original web series content in Kannada is scarce as there are only dubbed content in the language. Finally, the Kannada industry gets its own web series (currently streaming on Jio Cinema) featuring Vikram Ravichandran and Aditi Prabhudeva.

The story revolves around young and charismatic industrialist Shiva (Vikram Ravichandran), who becomes enamored with and eventually marries Abhi (played by Aditi Prabhudeva), a widowed woman whose former husband’s death remains shrouded in mystery.

As Abhi begins to appreciate Shiva’s goodness, the revelation that her first husband’s death was not accidental but a murder adds a new twist to the story, and when Police Officer Shiradi Shekhar (Ravi Shankar), comes into the picture, things get more interesting and the stage is set for an exciting showdown between Shiva and Shiradi Shekhar. Is Abhi truly innocent, or does she possess hidden secrets? What compels Shiva’s profound love for her? And what lies beneath the circumstances surrounding the murder? These questions serve as the core essence of Love You Abhi.

The initial two episodes of this web series progress at a slow pace, taking time to lay the groundwork. However, the story gains momentum soon after. Love You Abhi by Kali Velayuddham encompasses all the necessary elements of a thriller. But the screenplay suffers from connectivity issues, causing some disjointed moments. The director could have put in more effort to make it visually captivating. Some elements reminiscent of television serials crop up at times. Technically, it could have been more polished. Currently, crime, explicit scenes, and vulgar dialogues dominate much of the content on OTT platforms. Thankfully, Love You Abhi stands out by avoiding such themes, and making it family-friendly. The background music also complements the story effectively.

Vikram Ravichandran, who is relatively new to the film industry with only one film Trivikrama under his belt, takes on a challenging role in his first web series, Love You Abhi, and has managed to display a decent performance. Similarly, Aditi Prabhudeva too gives her best. Ravi Shankar delivers a notable cameo as a police officer, while Rachita Mahalakshmi’s brief role leaves an impression. Srinath, Ambika, Sundar Raj, Vinaya Prasad, and Kempegowda skillfully handle their respective roles.

In conclusion, Love You Abhi is a watchable mystery thriller, which might be flawed, but is a good start to the Kannada web series space.

Love you Abhi

Director: Kali Velayuddham

Cast: Vikram Ravichandran, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Ravi Shankar

Rating: 2/5



