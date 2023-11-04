Mahalakshmi’s promising comeback makes for a decent watch

By Express News Service

TRP Rama ventures into the realm of investigative journalism and explores a series of gruesome rape cases. The compelling premise follows Nakshatra (Sparsha RK), a resolute investigative reporter, on a mission to unearth the truth surrounding Rama (Ravi Prasad) and his potential involvement in these heinous crimes. As Nakshatra delves deeper into her investigation, her path converges with that of Lakshmamma (Mahalakshmi), a distraught mother relentlessly seeking her missing son. The film masterfully raises profound questions regarding their connection and the pivotal mystery of whether Rama is genuinely guilty or a convenient scapegoat manipulated by hidden malevolent forces.

The film fearlessly confronts the contentious issue of ‘unethical reporting’ within the media and introduces an important perspective. However, despite the film’s commendable potential, it falters due to deficiencies in both writing and execution, causing meticulously crafted characters, initially conceived with depth and complexity, to appear regrettably feeble in the later half.

Ravi Prasad, who has take up the multiple roles as a writer, director and actor, shows promise as a filmmaker but a work in progress as a performer. Sparsha, a singer-turned-actor, radiates a natural and mesmerizing presence, undeniably contributing to the film’s allure.

Pallavi Parva expertly embodies the role of a village belle, adding an additional layer of authenticity to the narrative. However, the most striking and unforgettable performance is delivered by the veteran actor Mahalakshmi, marking her triumphant return to the cinematic realm after a 30-year hiatus. Her portrayal of a grief-stricken mother is nothing short of riveting, infused with a palpable and profound sense of emotional depth and resonance.

The film’s music, composed by Rajguru Hoskote, incorporates folk elements into its composition. While the soundtrack fails to emerge as a defining feature of the film, it harmoniously complements the narrative by setting the tone and atmosphere effectively.

TRP Rama represents a remarkable deviation from the established conventions of typical thriller cinema, aspiring to provide a more nuanced and socially conscious perspective. Regrettably, its noble aspirations are somewhat undercut by its execution, ultimately falling short of realizing its full potential. Nonetheless, for enthusiasts of the thriller genre and those who appreciate films that engage with pressing social issues TRP Rama still offers a compelling and thought-provoking one-time viewing experience, serving as a valuable source of introspection and contemplation.

TRP Rama

Director: Ravi Prasad

Cast: Mahalakshmi, Sparsha RK, Ravi Prasad, Pallavi Parva, and Kari Subbu

