'Garuda Purana' movie review: Newcomers deliver honest whodunit for one-time watch

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In the ever-evolving landscape of the film industry, emerging talents consistently captivate our imagination. Among these upcoming talents is Manjunath B Nagba, who previously honed his skills as an online editor for the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Building on this invaluable experience, he has made his directorial debut with Garuda Purana. Despite its mythological title, the film takes an unexpected plunge into the profound depths of a dark crime thriller.

The narrative unfolds with a meticulously assembled police unit delving into a series of gruesome crimes involving the harrowing rape and murder of women across the state. The authorities at CS Pura Police Department received a chilling report of discovering a lifeless young woman concealed in a gunny bag at a secluded location, marking the 13th such horrifying discovery. Troubled by these serial atrocities, the authorities established a Special Investigation Team led by Vikrant Karki (Santosh Karki) to unravel this complex case.

The film’s central enigma revolves around the brutality and methods employed by the culprits, leaving law enforcement baffled as they struggle to connect the victims to any missing persons. Simultaneously, the director introduces a parallel love story between Mayuk (Manjunath G Nagba) and Nandini (Disha Shetty), adding intricate layers to the narrative. Their budding romance faces adversity, and the discovery of Nandini’s lifeless body in a gunny bag further complicates matters. While the police manage to apprehend Mani (Cheluvaraj) and his gang for previous crimes, Nandini’s murder introduces a perplexing twist, with Mayuk emerging as the primary suspect.

Is it the same criminal group responsible for previous atrocities, or is a new threat lurking in the shadows? These uncertainties set the stage for the remaining chapters of the film. What truly distinguishes this film is the skilful intertwining of the narrative with the Hindu mythological text Garuda Purana, which adds profound depth to the story.

While the movie’s initial half may test the viewer’s patience with its deliberate pace, the post-intermission phase seizes your attention. Apart from making a solid directorial debut, Manjunath also showcases his proficiency in acting, editing, and storytelling. He seamlessly weaves together two crime narratives and a love story, culminating in a gripping climax that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

The film features a cast of relatively unfamiliar faces. Disha Shetty’s enchanting presence and impeccable dialogue delivery leave a lasting impression. Cheluvaraj convincingly portrays the character responsible for the murders, while actors like Rajkumar, Mahendra Gowda, Sushmitha, and Kencha, provide robust support. However, it is Santosh Karki’s portrayal of a police officer, which brings a realistic touch.

Garuda Purana might lack well-known faces, but it successfully engages the audience with a generous dose of entertainment through a talented ensemble of newcomers, making it a worthwhile one-time watch. The director and the team’s dedicated efforts within this dark crime thriller shine through. Despite the slow start, the movie’s compelling concept deserves acknowledgement and encouragement.

Director: Manjunath B Nagba

Cast: Manjunath B Nagba, Disha Shetty, Mahendra Gowda, Cheluvaraj, Santhosh Karki and Rajkumar Bhagavanth, Kencha, Sushmitha, and Mahendra Gowda

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

