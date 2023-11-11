'Garadi ' movie review: Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi grapples with the intricacies of love and wrestling

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat, as we know, is a romantic storyteller who has been enchanting audiences with his trademark mix of rainy scenes, lush greenery, heartfelt emotions, punchlines, and a sprinkle of humor. The elements in his films became a trademark since the monumental success of Mungaru Male and they were followed in Gaalipata, and many more films. While he occasionally forays into action, they are always interspersed with a commercial flair. With Garadi the director takes an audacious leap, steering away from the well-trodden path of romance.

The initial glimpses hinted at an unapologetic actioner, but intriguingly, Bhatru anchors the film in the time-honored arena of traditional kusti (wrestling). Yet, true to his essence, he weaves in elements of love and crime, completing the narrative.

The anticipation surrounding Garadi reached its peak, as the film is fueled by the presence of the Challenging Star Darshan in a special role. As Yogaraj Bhat, alongside Soorya, Sonal Monteiro, BC Patil, Sujay, and Ravi Shankar, steps into the ring of wrestling, the question on everyone’s mind lingers—can he secure a resounding victory in action and get a thumbs up from the audience? The stage is set, the players are in position, and the film unfolds as a nail-biter where each character strives to clinch victory in their respective matches.

Yogaraj Bhat takes us back in history, exploring the connection of Garadi, a wrestling house, to the heritage of Karnataka, from Kittur Rani Chennamma’s right-hand Sangolli Rayanna, Hyder Ali, to Devaraj Urs, who kept the tradition alive. As for the film, the tale revolves around two brothers, Shankara and Soori, coming from a family of wrestlers, who have lost their father. The responsibility of grooming them falls on the shoulders of the Korapit Rangappanna (BC Patil), who has managed the Garadi household for generations, owned by patriarch Raane (Ravi Shaactorsnkaar).

However, an untoward incident occurs, leading to Shankara leaving the village and prohibiting his spirited brother Soori from entering the wrestling arena. Despite this constraint, how does Soori manage to step into the wrestling ring? What role does the charismatic Kabbali, aka Puppy Sukanya (Sonal Monteiro) play in Soori’s life? As questions linger, the entry of Shankara (Darshan) adds another layer of anticipation. The inexorable link between participating in wrestling and the pursuit of love becomes the focal point of the Garadi narrative. Despite being proven wrestlers, they find themselves barred from entering the wrestling arena. With Shankara coming back to the village to find answers, Garadi unfolds as a tale where wrestling, love, and crime intertwine.

Garadi is a cinematic venture with an exuberant and spice-laden blend of wrestling and crime, introducing a fresh angle to the genre. Yogaraj Bhat has explored an interesting topic, and has made dedicated actors Soorya, and Sujay practice wrestling and recreate it to perfection on screen. At one point, I felt this could have been an excellent sports drama if the screenplay had purely focused on the game. However, some scenes especially, the ones involving sexual assault, resort to age-old clichés that should have been avoided. Although these elements are crucial to the film, a few episodes could have brought a new perspective, but alas.

BC Patil, who is making a comeback to the silver screen effortlessly delivers a natural performance, showcasing his mastery in such roles. For actor Soorya, Garadi marks a significant opportunity in his career, and he has poured effort into bringing his character to life. He maintains a silent demeanour at other times, fitting well into his character. Soorya along with Sujay, who is marking his debut, convincingly brings the thrill of the sport to life. Leading lady Sonal Monteiro had good screen space and the scope to perform, shining in her portrayal as someone caught up in the TikTok craze. In fact, the plot progresses with her character. Comedy actor Dharmanna Kadur, in the hero’s friend role, steals the spotlight with his witty dialogues. Ravi Shankar, portrays the villain in a unique way.

Dharmanna Kadur’s comic timing adds an extra flavor to the narrative. All that the audience who were waiting for Darshan, were satisfied by his entry in the climax. Since the beginning, audiences are hinted about his role in the film, yet the curiosity of seeing him in the frame is maintained until the very end. Darshan, taking control of the last 20 minutes of the film, unleashes his trademark dialogue delivery, intensifying the scenes until the villains are brought to justice.

Actress Nishvika Naidu has danced with enthusiasm in the song Hodiralae Halagi. The song doesn’t contribute significantly to the plot. However, if viewed as a standalone piece, separated from the narrative, this track adds a lively and masala touch, especially for those who enjoy energetic tunes.

Garadi makes for a wholesome film blending action, romance, and comedy, along with the sport of wrestling. Whether this film gives a boost to Soorya’s career as an actor is a question that remains to be answered. And the audience is left to wonder if Yogaraj Bhat will stick to his signature romantic drama.? Time shall answer.

Garadi

Cast : Soorya, Sonal Monteiro, BC Patil, Darshan, and Ravishankar

Director : Yogaraj Bhat

Rating : 3/5

