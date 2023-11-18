'Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B' film review: An immersive journey through love, loss, redemption

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Hemanth M Rao began his journey for Sapta Saagaradaache Ello in a tranquil, blue setting in Side A, where serene waves gently lapped at the shore. As it transitioned to Side B, the hue transformed into a pulsating crimson, mirroring the intense emotions akin to crashing waves in a storm. This shift perhaps portrays a profound transformation from serenity to fervor, revealing the changing facets of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

Recalling Side A becomes crucial before delving deeper. The first installment of SSE witnessed love and life through Manu and Priya's journey, portrayed by Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. Navigating Bengaluru in search of a home, their deep connection led them to assume the roles of a married couple. However, their dreams crashed with harsh financial reality. Manu, wrongly imprisoned, grappled with the magnitude of his error, facing a potential 10-year sentence. His life seemed destined to resemble a sunken ship, while Priya might contemplate marrying another.

The story pauses at SSE - Side A, then resumes in Side B, exploring Manu's uncertain fate and its impact on those dear to him, unraveling unexpected twists in his journey. Ten years later, in 2021, a transformed Manu emerges from prison. Hemanth, considering the time frame, introduces the presence of the pandemic, specifically the second wave, and people with masks. The director transports us from the blue landscape to the fiery red, leading us through the city's dark streets, and unveiling the chaos in Manu's life. He's visibly transformed, bearing evident scars on his face. However, a hint of his innocence lingers, reflected in his tearful eyes yearning for his lost love. Manu endeavors to embark on a new path, seeking assistance from his friend Prakash (Gopal Krishna Deshpande). Along his journey, he encounters Surabhi (Chaithra Achar), initially contemplating her services to fulfill his needs.

On the other side, Priya navigates financial hardships alongside her unjustly incarcerated husband Deepak, managing her life amid profound tribulations. While Manu might strive to rectify injustice, facing challenges along the way, Priya stands at a pivotal point, possibly exploring a new life chapter. The whirlwind as Manu's unwavering devotion takes center stage, and the beauty of love's extremes unfolds, emphasizing true love—rooted not in possession but in finding joy in their happiness. Does he find a new companion in his path and chance encounters? tells the story which beautifully lies in human complexities, with the narrative poised to unravel their fates in unpredictable ways.

Hemanth led the way, but what caught my attention the most in Side B is the music and cinematography. Credit should be given to Charan Raj for his background score that echoes the emotions of both Side A and Side B. While his music blends well, at times it intensifies remarkably. Some songs, especially to me, Kadala.., stand out individually.

Advaitha Gurumurthy's cinematography beautifully captures Bengaluru at night, the bustling Majestic bus stand, and the decommissioned train carriages. The chosen locations offer glimpses of Priya for Manu without revealing her presence and the idea has worked well. Despite the darkness, a subtle play with light emotionally frames Manu's yearning for Priya.

The lighting choices resonate well, especially in scenes between Manu and Surabhi. Hemanth M Rao has successfully completed his challenge of handling Side A and Side B. While combining the halves might have made the story too brief, splitting it elongates the unveiling of the new journey and narrative intricacies. While Side A possessed its charm, Side B carries significant emotional weight, culminating in a major action sequence and concluding with a surreal moment blending fire and serene shores metaphorically. However, certain logical gaps, notably Achyuth Kumar's situation, and recurring scenes between Manu and Prakash, and Priya's brother Vinod, felt repetitive. The impressive fight sequence before the climax, makes the second half feel stretched.

While the director maintains the same consistency of the first part in the sequel too, he is hell-bent on unfolding the story slowly and intensely without haste. The contrast between characters in Side A and Side B amplifies emotions, particularly in portraying Manu's quest for lost love. Despite grappling with crimes, his genuine love for Priya remains, leaving the audience uncertain, mirroring real-life situations. While the profound love from Side A persists, Side B introduces elements of lust as a human inclination.

Side B showcases a different side of Rakshit Shetty. Throughout the making of the film, we have discussed his weight gain, especially for this, which is justified. Along with the physical transformation, he adds a lot of weight to his overall performance. You can see him portraying love, pain, helplessness, despair, and hatred with ease, giving equal importance to every emotion. The portrayal of Manu is captivating; he's no longer gentle. If he perceives someone as wrong, he won't hesitate to endanger their life. Rakshit's depiction as someone who has lost love stirs emotions in the audience, and this is perhaps his best performance yet.

Rukmini Vasanth, who stole the show in Side A with her flawless acting, speaks less in Side B. However, there is profound meaning in her emotions. Despite the limited dialogues, Rukmini's performance is remarkable, immersing viewers in the character's feelings. She feels even more relatable this time, breathing life into a character that communicates more through silence. Chaitra J Acharya's role as Surabhi brings a lovely touch to Side B. She adds depth to the story by showing how embracing imperfections can be a part of real love.

Ramesh Indira continues to haunt Manu's life, someone who maintains his charm, sporting that wide smile yet concealing vengeance in his eyes. Gopal Deshpande excels in acting and banter. Bharath's role is impressive. The performances of the artists portraying Priya's son and husband were also attention-grabbing.Objects, both literal and symbolic, like the shankha, the tape recorder, and many such things, even the scar on Manu's face, reflect attention and add richness to the visual storytelling.

Hemanth is a smart filmmaker, he leaves us with an open climax. We are left to imagine whether Manu finds solace, Priya settles down in life, Chaithra's future is taken care of, and whether they find the justice they seek in their lives. With such a conclusion, the poetic love journey of Manu and Priya gently diverges, circling back to its inception near the tranquil shores.

Name: Sapta Saagaradaache Ello Side B

Director: Hemanth M Rao

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J Achar, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande

Rating: 3.5/5

