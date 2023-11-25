'Bad Manners' movie review: An actioner with Suri’s mix masala all over

A Sharadhaa By

Suri, a celebrated auteur known for his distinctive style, is synonymous with raw, rugged, and visceral cinema. He is recognised for his non-linear storytelling, particularly highlighted through his dialogues. His fascination with weaponry and its narrative role evolves from exploring machetes to a deep interest in guns, blood, action, and the intricate layers of crime. This interest is evident in films like Anna Bond, Kaddipudi Kendasampige, Tagaru, and Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Bad Manners further explores this lethal fascination, promising heightened intensity and scale.

There were earlier hints about a project titled Country Pistol by Suri in 2013, that never materialised, sparking speculation about the origins of Bad Manners. Abhishek Ambareesh’s involvement, following his debut in Amar (2019) five years ago, raised the expectations around the project. The collaboration between Suri and Abhishek promised something new and exciting for the audience.

In Suri’s signature style—which toggles between flashbacks and current events—Rudresh (Abishek Ambareesh), a police officer, navigates the grey space between good and bad manners. Upon receiving a stringent order from his superior (Sharath Lohitashwa) to retrieve a misplaced firearm, Officer Rudresh encounters difficulty tracing it. Seeking help from Ghoda, alias Govardhana Ghada, he pursues a replica pistol and delves into the world of illegal gunmakers, ultimately falling into a trap laid by notorious thieves, highlighting unlawful deeds and the system’s response.

Bad Manners breaks new ground in Kannada cinema by delving into the world of guns and their trade, a departure from the norm that deserves recognition. However, shortcomings emerge in Suri’s execution, and the lack of emphasis on meticulous table work, resulting in weak dialogues. Unlike Suri’s usual films that mirror reality, Bad Manners appears to be missing that essential quality. The storyline occasionally veers into philosophical territory, overshadowing the core narrative. The abundance of eccentric characters, a trademark of Suri’s films, remains prevalent, including Maghai, Sholay Babu, Keshappa, Phoenix, Gunnis Ravi, Talwar Tatayya, and Maharaj among the long list. The film also features quirky locations with names like Ghoda, Handi Halla, and Boodigudda, etc.

While Suri’s storytelling style, known for its chaotic yet straightforward approach seen in Tagaru and echoed in Popcorn Monkey Tiger, is present in Bad Manners as well. However, it falls short of the impact Suri achieved in Tagaru. Abhishek Ambareesh truly shines compared to his debut in Amar, effortlessly slipping into the role of a police officer, excelling in intense fight sequences where he becomes almost unrecognisable in uniform. He improves from his debut, displaying enhanced body language, dialogue delivery, and expressive eye acting. With proper directorial guidance, he could further excel in his craft. Despite the potential for deeper character exploration, female actors, Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar, who is set to drive the story have relatively insignificant roles. Although the film boasts a strong cast, including Prashant Siddhi, Poorna Chandra, Tara, Niranjan, Rochith, Sachidananda, and Shobhraj, these characters fail to resonate beyond the screen.

Charan Raj’s background score is not up to a typical Suri film. However, the songs make up for it. Cinematographer Shekar S skillfully captures the quarry-filled world and the surrounding places, complementing the movie’s theme, while Ravi Varma’s choreography in the fight sequences stands out.

For fans of Suri’s distinctive style and those open to witnessing Abhishek Ambareesh in a different light, this film is a must-watch for action enthusiasts. However, a disclaimer about the portrayal of country-made guns in Bad Manners is essential. Approach it purely as a film experience.

Bad manners

Director: suri

Cast: Abishek Ambareesh, Rachita Ram, Priyanka Kumar, and Sharath Lohitashwa

Rating: 3/5

