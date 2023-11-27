A beautiful tale of simple emotions and human connections 

A Sharadhaa By

Writer and director Raj B Shetty, known for his distinctive storytelling in films like Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, takes a poignant leap with his third directorial venture, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, shattering traditional gender roles, and centres the narrative around Siri Ravikumar’s Prerna.

In a nutshell, this cinematic gem delicately balances the weight of grief with the brilliance of life’s most precious moments. It’s a mesmerising portrayal of finding solace in the face of inevitable loss. In this evocative tale, we are enveloped in a world adorned with the beauty of nature: raindrops, fragrant flowers, and the serene backdrop of the environment. Within this setting of a hill station, we meet Prerna, a compassionate counsellor at a hospice centre, navigating the poignant journeys of those in the twilight of their lives. Amidst her own challenges with a husband, a software engineer whose actions are hurtful, Prerna embodies grace as she juggles the complexities of her work and home life.

Enter Aniketh (Raj B Shetty), a man confronting the harsh reality of his mortality. In his final stages of life, he admits himself to the hospice centre, a place where he insists on staying but on two conditions: no counsellor and a room with a window. Despite Prerna’s initial reluctance, something sets her interest in meeting Aniketh. Two people meet, and a beautiful connection forms. In the brief yet profound moments shared between Prerna and Aniketh, there’s an unexpected exchange of solace. Aniketh, facing the inevitable spectre of death, finds unique comfort in Prerna’s presence, and she develops a liking for him. However, as fate dictates, his absence eventually becomes a challenge for Prerna, unravelling a unique bond that defies the conventions of conventional relationships.

In Raj B Shetty’s Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, every frame is a delicate painting, sans unnecessary complexities. The film flows like a gentle breeze, yet within its serene narrative, it encapsulates the essence of human connections, empathy, and the enduring power of human bonding. Raj’s directorial finesse is evident as he gracefully intertwines life’s fleeting beauty and inevitable loss, transcending traditional cinema’s confines. The meticulous characterisations in the film hold purpose in their presence.

Prerna’s inner world is intricately unveiled on-screen, portraying her joys, sorrows, desires, and dislikes with thoughtful precision. There are a few pivotal scenes, like the intimate exchange between a mother and daughter, that profoundly resonate. Such moments, like when unconventional advice is offered, linger in the mind long after the movie ends. Siri Ravikumar’s portrayal of Prerna is a wonderful example for all those women who want to handle life’s trials with maturity and grace.

Within the serene backdrop, every element is intricately woven into the narrative, including characters that remain silent yet evoke profound emotions. Raj B Shetty’s adeptness in making scenes speak volumes in every frame is remarkable, notably in his explanation of the Nandi Batlu flower and its representation as a symbol of love.

As both director and actor, Raj intuitively understands the importance of his role, as he gracefully steps back, allowing the story to unravel through the ensemble cast. Siri’s portrayal, adorned in the elegance of a simple six-yard saree, captivates attention, while every actor’s nuanced presence enriches the film’s value, especially the security guard of the hospice centre, Prabhakar.

Even after the film concludes, Midhun Mukundan’s music lingers like an echo, beautifully complementing Praveen Shriyan’s cinematography. The film isn’t just a cinematic experience; it’s a poignant reminder that amidst life’s darkest moments, a flicker of light exists—a light that illuminates the beauty of human connections and the depth of empathy.

Through the intricate journey of Prerna and Aniketh, the film stands resolute, serving as a testament to the transformative power of companionship in life’s most unexpected moments. Admittedly slow-paced, yet the narrative demands this time for explanation, necessitating patience for comprehension. However, a film like Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, while connecting universally, isn’t tailored for everyone; its appeal lies particularly with those who cherish simple emotions and value the depth of human connections.

Swathi mutthina male haniye

Director: Raj B Shetty

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Siri Ravikumar, Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, and Sneha Sharma

Rating : 3/5

