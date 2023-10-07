Abhi Rama Chandra' movie review: A nostalgic ode to childhood crushes and enduring friendship

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abhi Rama Chandra is a delightful exploration of love, friendship, and the unexpected twists that life can throw. In a film landscape often dominated by conventional love triangles, this film stands out by offering a fresh take on familiar themes, ultimately leaving the audience charmed and emotionally invested.

The heart of the story directed by Nagendra Ganiga revolves around three young individuals from different backgrounds - Abhi (Ratha Kiran), Rama (Siddhu Moolimani), and Chandra (Natya Ranga). Their journey begins in the bustling city of Bengaluru, where they share a house while working hard to make ends meet. This setting provides the backdrop for their unique friendship and individual love stories.

Abhi, a talented theatre artist, carries a pair of earrings with sentimental value, a relic from a girl he met during his school days. Rama, a cab driver, guards a secret love story that unravels as the film progresses. Meanwhile, Chandra is deeply engrossed in PuBG, an online game, and nurtures an online crush. At one point, it appears that these three friends may be entangled in a love triangle, each having encountered the same girl at different stages of their lives.

However, the narrative takes an unexpected twist when they embark on a bachelor party trip to their hometown. It’s in this rustic setting we get to discover whether Abhi, Ram, and Chandra will discover their true loves or face a bittersweet reality.

Nagendra Ganiga explores the theme of friendship, highlighting how it remains a constant and guiding force through life’s unpredictable twists and turns. Ratha Kiran’s portrayal of Abhi exudes an introverted charm, while Siddu Moolimani brings a romantic depth to the story as Rama. Natya Ranga as Chandra adds humour and wit with his impeccable comedic timing, creating a well-rounded trio.

The contributions from the two female actors including Shivani Rai add to the narrative and introduce intriguing twists that keep the audience engaged and guessing throughout the film’s runtime. These characters add depth and complexity to the storyline, elevating it beyond the typical romantic drama.

The musical score composed by Ravi Basrur deserves a mention for its melodious tunes and light background scores that seamlessly blend with the film’s theme, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

In conclusion, Abhi Rama Chandra is a heartwarming and relatable cinematic experience that beautifully captures the essence of love, friendship, and life’s unexpected twists. The film’s unique narrative, coupled with natural and endearing performances by some fresh and talented artistes, ensures that it will strike a chord with audiences of all ages, especially those who have cherished memories of their childhood crushes. It’s a heartwarming reminder that love and friendship are universal, and timeless experiences shape our lives before we find our own paths to settle down.

Abhi Rama Chandra

Director: Nagendra Ganiga

Cast: Ratha Kiran, Siddu Moolimani, Natya Ranga, and Shivani Rai

Rating: 2.5/5

