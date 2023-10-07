'Fighter' movie review: Exploring new frontiers in fight against graft

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Fighter is a film that has been in the making for quite some time, and it features Vinod Prabhakar in a younger look from the recent past. Directed by Nuthan Umesh, the film has strong messages on pressing issues surrounding organic farming and its challenges while being an engaging commercial film at the core.

The film’s narrative explores themes like farmer struggles, crop abundance, real estate corruption and the medical mafia, making it a socially conscious and relevant story that remains pertinent even years after its originally planned release.

The heart of the story revolves around Kotreshi, portrayed by Rajesh Nataranga, a passionate advocate for organic farming who highlights the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on soil fertility. Unfortunately, the town’s unscrupulous thugs exploit farmers by providing subpar seeds and harmful fertilizers, resulting in the degradation of once-fertile land. Their sinister agenda aims to transform this barren land into a profitable real estate venture.

As this crisis unfolds, town leaders stoop to poisoning Kotreshi’s organic farms, leading the story towards a suspenseful climax. The films has a breezy romantic track with Vismaya (Lekha Chandra) deeply enamoured with Mohak (Vinod Prabhakar). The latter is protective of his mother (Nirosha), who serves as an ACP and goes to great lengths to ensure her safety, which includes sacrificing his love.

The second part of the film is where the central intrigue lies. The fate of Kotreshi’s dream are affected by an unpredictable turn of events and Moksh emerges as the champion against these evil forces. The narrative touches upon the challenges faced by farmers and corruption in various sectors, offering resolutions that will likely continue to unfold in part 2.

Director Nuthan Umesh balances social messaging and commercial entertainment equally. His adept handling of dialogues, adds depth to the characters and situations, giving the overall storytelling experience. The action takes centre stage in the film, with Vinod Prabhakar showcasing his prowess in some jaw-dropping stunts. The physically demanding sequences highlight his toned physique, and he seamlessly transitions between action, sentiment, comedy, and love scenes. With six action sequences, the film keeps viewers engaged with some good stunts at various intervals.

With just one song throughout the entire movie, Gurukiran’s background music complements the story and action sequences perfectly, enhancing the overall cinematic experience. The film’s ensemble cast with Lekha Chandra’s engaging portrayal in the first half, Pavana’s breezy appearance, Sarath Lohitashva’s commanding presence, and Kuri Pratap’s comic relief contribute to the film’s dynamics. While Raj Deepak Shetty and Nirosha have smaller roles, they still add to the ensemble’s strength.

Fight for Organic Farming is a well-rounded commercial film that addresses important social issues while

delivering entertainment through action, drama, and comedy. Director Nuthan Umesh’s storytelling skills and Vinod’s action stunts make this film a one-time watch for audiences who appreciate films that seamlessly blend action with social messages.

Fighter

Director: Nuthan Umesh

Cast: Vinod Prabhakar, Lekha Chandra, Nirosha, Pavana, and Sharath Lohitashwa

Rating: 3/5

