'Month Of Madhu' movie review: Love, loss and longing meet in this bittersweet yet triumphant tale

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

More often than not, films are built on logical foundations. Three-part screenplay, eight-sequence structure etc. But Month Of Madhu (MoM), despite having a definite pay-off, does not at all feel like it adheres to these said conventions. One reason behind this could be the fact that we do not have an inkling of where this film is heading most of the time. The opening and closing scenes of the film — involving Lekha (Swathi) and Madhusudan Rao (Naveen Chandra) in 2003 and 2023 — are an example of how what you think will happen next in the film is so far away from what actually transpires on screen.

Lekha and Madhusudan exist in the limbo between separation and dissolution of marriage. In a tale Madhu tells multiple times, we find out that Lekha exited out of his life when he went to buy mutton. “I came home and put the mutton in the fridge. When I looked around, she was not there. I never saw her again.” is Madhu’s version of the story, a narrative that reflects the very disbelief people come with when they ask, “Ok, but why are you guys getting a divorce?”. Lekha, on the other hand, is more dour and less theatrical when people ask, even giving a ton of unsolicited advice about her personal life.

Compared to Madhu, whose narcissistic, hard-drinking, pathological lying ways make him unlikeable and inaccessible, Lekha’s grief is more palpable and moving. In one part of the film, she says, “I lost all my patience. Only when I lost my patience, I learnt that love also has its patience.” In that one line, you see what all she possibly endured in the name of love, despite never actually seeing it.

It is hard to understand why Madhu’s namesake and the film’s third character Madhumati — a teenage NRI who decides to spend a month in India after returning to the homeland for a wedding — features in this story. One way of seeing it is to see Madhu Jr as the kid Madhu and Lekha never had. But maybe we, the audience of the film, are all Madhus. We may not have any obvious connection to the films we watch or the art we consume and yet it passes by in our lives, keeping our loneliness at bay. Offering us company, connection and respite the way the Madhus in this film gave each other through their relationship.

MoM is set in Visakhapatnam, and there is enough B-roll of the waves crashing against the shore, but it is way more than footage to display the location where the film is set. In a film framed as a series of memories, the waves are a poignant visual metaphor for the ebb and flow of time. A memory of Lekha asking her mother why she makes idlis all the time is immediately cut to her telling her mother in the present that idlis is all she can make at the moment. Lekha’s brother (Raja Chembolu) coming to terms with his sister’s clandestine affair with Madhu is immediately followed by his refusal to accept the separation. It almost feels like the film’s characters are themselves driving the film, triggering what comes next with their memories, almost entirely the way we cut into our memories at different times in the present.

At first sight, it almost feels like Naveen Chandra is playing some version of the character he has played in his previous films but Madhu is evidently a far deeper character. Naveen is riveting to watch in the smaller, more subdued moments where the pathos is sometimes a bubble, other times a stream. Swathi is also amazing, filling Lekha with a measured strength in the face of severe judgment. Through Lekha, we understand best that marriage is a personal matter, not a societal one. And also that the pursuit of happiness and hope are its own forms of revolution. Madhu Jr is also an embodiment of this very pursuit, trying to find her footing amidst the conflicting value systems of the US and India. MoM displays no such struggles, standing defiant and strong in the face of conventions, both social & cinematic. The cost of an individual in a relationship and the price of an individual on their own are the key issues the film is always trying to figure out, but the experience it gives one at the end of it all is quite invaluable.

Month Of Madhu

Cast: Swathi, Naveen Chandra, Shreya Navile, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneshwari Kandregula,

Manjula Ghattamneni

Director: Srikanth Nagothi



More often than not, films are built on logical foundations. Three-part screenplay, eight-sequence structure etc. But Month Of Madhu (MoM), despite having a definite pay-off, does not at all feel like it adheres to these said conventions. One reason behind this could be the fact that we do not have an inkling of where this film is heading most of the time. The opening and closing scenes of the film — involving Lekha (Swathi) and Madhusudan Rao (Naveen Chandra) in 2003 and 2023 — are an example of how what you think will happen next in the film is so far away from what actually transpires on screen. Lekha and Madhusudan exist in the limbo between separation and dissolution of marriage. In a tale Madhu tells multiple times, we find out that Lekha exited out of his life when he went to buy mutton. “I came home and put the mutton in the fridge. When I looked around, she was not there. I never saw her again.” is Madhu’s version of the story, a narrative that reflects the very disbelief people come with when they ask, “Ok, but why are you guys getting a divorce?”. Lekha, on the other hand, is more dour and less theatrical when people ask, even giving a ton of unsolicited advice about her personal life. Compared to Madhu, whose narcissistic, hard-drinking, pathological lying ways make him unlikeable and inaccessible, Lekha’s grief is more palpable and moving. In one part of the film, she says, “I lost all my patience. Only when I lost my patience, I learnt that love also has its patience.” In that one line, you see what all she possibly endured in the name of love, despite never actually seeing it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is hard to understand why Madhu’s namesake and the film’s third character Madhumati — a teenage NRI who decides to spend a month in India after returning to the homeland for a wedding — features in this story. One way of seeing it is to see Madhu Jr as the kid Madhu and Lekha never had. But maybe we, the audience of the film, are all Madhus. We may not have any obvious connection to the films we watch or the art we consume and yet it passes by in our lives, keeping our loneliness at bay. Offering us company, connection and respite the way the Madhus in this film gave each other through their relationship. MoM is set in Visakhapatnam, and there is enough B-roll of the waves crashing against the shore, but it is way more than footage to display the location where the film is set. In a film framed as a series of memories, the waves are a poignant visual metaphor for the ebb and flow of time. A memory of Lekha asking her mother why she makes idlis all the time is immediately cut to her telling her mother in the present that idlis is all she can make at the moment. Lekha’s brother (Raja Chembolu) coming to terms with his sister’s clandestine affair with Madhu is immediately followed by his refusal to accept the separation. It almost feels like the film’s characters are themselves driving the film, triggering what comes next with their memories, almost entirely the way we cut into our memories at different times in the present. At first sight, it almost feels like Naveen Chandra is playing some version of the character he has played in his previous films but Madhu is evidently a far deeper character. Naveen is riveting to watch in the smaller, more subdued moments where the pathos is sometimes a bubble, other times a stream. Swathi is also amazing, filling Lekha with a measured strength in the face of severe judgment. Through Lekha, we understand best that marriage is a personal matter, not a societal one. And also that the pursuit of happiness and hope are its own forms of revolution. Madhu Jr is also an embodiment of this very pursuit, trying to find her footing amidst the conflicting value systems of the US and India. MoM displays no such struggles, standing defiant and strong in the face of conventions, both social & cinematic. The cost of an individual in a relationship and the price of an individual on their own are the key issues the film is always trying to figure out, but the experience it gives one at the end of it all is quite invaluable. Month Of Madhu Cast: Swathi, Naveen Chandra, Shreya Navile, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneshwari Kandregula, Manjula Ghattamneni Director: Srikanth Nagothi