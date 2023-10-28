'Tagaru palya' movie review: A nod that leaves some food for thought

A Sharadhaa By

The initial visuals of Tagaru Palya reveal a rural setup where villagers are gathering for an event. We see a shot of the ram (locally known as Tagaru) played by 7-Star Sultan, surrounded by people to seek approval from a local deity. This specific shot stood out among the bustling scenes and piqued my curiosity, leaving me eager to uncover the deeper message that first-time director Umesh K Krupa aims to convey in his debut film.

The fact that actor Dhananjay has ventured into film production, and Tagaru Palya marks one of his initial attempts to provide opportunities for emerging talents and aspiring directors with compelling stories, is commendable. Umesh K Krupa’s creative vision, based on true events from his own family, aligns well with the film’s title and theme. Set in the lap of nature adds to its visual appeal. Tagaru Palya offers an enjoyable blend of humour in the chaste Kannada language, with a touch of the Mandya dialect, enhancing its local charm. The question remains: will Tagaru, the 7-Star Sultan, give his nod to the wonders crafted by the film?

The film’s opening sequence unfolds with the early sunrise, gradually guiding us through the lush green woods and the customs observed by a particular village community. Pandu (Rangayana Raghu) awakens the entire village to partake in a ritual, a vow he and his wife Shanti (Tara) have made for their daughter Jyothi’s (Amrutha Prem) marriage. They rely heavily on Chikka (Nagabhushan), a member of their family, for the smooth execution of the ritual. However, a secret phone call overheard by Jyothi’s mother keeps her anxious throughout. Pandu and his wife are entrusted with completing the ritual, and this is where Tagaru, the 7-Star Sultan, takes the spotlight. The film captures the unfolding of events from dawn to dusk and the family’s journey to fulfil their commitment, portraying the dedication of parents who go to great lengths to ensure their daughter’s happiness. Alongside the humour that arises from various situations, the film delves into a love story and deeper emotions. It also addresses a father’s concerns, a priest’s teachings, the importance of family unity, and the reasons behind ram’s stubbornness. All of these elements are intricately woven into the narrative.

While some may consider such rituals as myths, they continue to be practised in villages today, holding a deeper significance among them. The director has remained true to the recreation of traditions. Despite the story being confined to a single location, the film is enriched by its characters and the abundant atmosphere, with the backdrop of a waterfall adding visual appeal. The first-time director excels in the art of telling a simple yet relatable story.

The film also addresses the age-old notion that grass may seem greener on the other side, but the reality may be different. This pertains to how the attractions of city life easily entice villagers but still hold a belief that their own village life is superior. The film also incorporates elements of romance, portraying the innocence of love between a young boy and girl and the sacrifices made for the sake of reputation, conveyed subtly. The core message conveyed in Tagaru Palya emphasises that heavenly happiness is found in living together, showcasing the simplicity of rural life and the beliefs of the villagers.

In his maiden attempt as a writer, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and director, Umesh K Krupa has crafted a fun-filled yet meaningful narrative. Although some scenes may appear repetitive, it is in the dialogues that he effectively conveys humour and emotions. Some lines delivered in the Mandya slang may require a bit more attention to grasp immediately. The film culminates in a notable climax, with the family eagerly waiting for ram’s approval to fulfil their wish.

At times, the film seems to take on the guise of a suspenseful thriller, but it ultimately unfolds as a heartwarming family drama. However, the love between the two protagonists could have been expressed with more passion. The second half clarifies the romantic elements and culminates in a climax that also highlights the importance of getting the girl’s approval for the wedding. Nagabhushan, portraying a village character encountered throughout, adds value to the cast with his impeccable comic timing. Amrutha Prem makes an impressive debut, starting her character on a light note but later taking control of the screen and delivering a standout performance. While Rangayana Raghu and Tara shine through, the additional actors, such as Biradar, Chitra Shenoy, Sharath Lohitashva, Chandrakala, Mahantesh and Huli Karthik contribute to the film’s entertainment value.

While Vasuki Vaibhav ventures into acting, the music seamlessly complements the village-themed narrative. Dhananjay, who penned the lyrics, complements the songs effectively. Despite the entire movie being confined to a single location, cinematographer S.K. Rao skillfully offers fresh visuals within the frame, maintaining visual appeal.

The film’s pacing may pose a challenge at times, but the heart of the film lies in its humour, which adds to its charm. Despite some repetitive scenes, especially in the first half, the aspect where the sacrificial ram stubbornly refuses to cooperate, though seemingly necessary, keeps the audience engaged. In the end, the film successfully explores the enduring importance of human connections and concludes on a high note, delving into the emotional aspects of relationships. For a film that follows a linear path, Tagaru Palya introduces fresh and distinctive perspectives, ensuring an enjoyable and entertaining family viewing experience.

Tagaru palya

Director: Umesh K Krupa

Cast: Nagabhushan, Amrutha Prem, Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Mahantesh, Vasuki Vaibhav and Huli Karthik

Rating: 3/5

Alongside the humour that arises from various situations, the film delves into a love story and deeper emotions. It also addresses a father's concerns, a priest's teachings, the importance of family unity, and the reasons behind ram's stubbornness. All of these elements are intricately woven into the narrative. While some may consider such rituals as myths, they continue to be practised in villages today, holding a deeper significance among them. The director has remained true to the recreation of traditions. Despite the story being confined to a single location, the film is enriched by its characters and the abundant atmosphere, with the backdrop of a waterfall adding visual appeal. The first-time director excels in the art of telling a simple yet relatable story. The film also addresses the age-old notion that grass may seem greener on the other side, but the reality may be different. 