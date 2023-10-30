'Kudru' movie review: Where diverse communities coexist harmoniously

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Bhaskar Naik, an Oil and Gas scientist, passionately pursued his filmmaking dream, and is finally realisimg it with his directorial debut, Kudru. The film is not a typical masala drama but revolves around the lives of ordinary individuals.

The film's title, bearing the name of a place, is set around the coastal belt where diverse communities coexist harmoniously. The heart of the story revolves around inseparable childhood friends: Sadananda (Harshit Shetty), Arun (Godwin), Arif (Farhan), and Reshma (Diana D'Souza), each hailing from distinct backgrounds. Despite their disparities, they share a heartwarming camaraderie.

Sadananda, affectionately known as Sada, plays a brahmin with an insatiable love for non-vegetarian cuisine, and ventures into a Muslim household to relish their delectable fish curry. When Reshma embarks on a new chapter of her life in Saudi Arabia through marriage, Sadananda sets his sights on an unexpected dream – becoming a scientist, all while indulging in his passion for piloting drones. Life takes an unexpected turn when Sadananda and Arif find job opportunities in Saudi Arabia and build their own families. Tragedy strikes, igniting a feud sparked by a social media post. This disagreement culminates in a devastating accident that leaves Sadananda facing a grim predicament. He is arrested by the Saudi Arabian police with the looming threat of execution in just 30 days.

Kudru delves into the profound and complex tale of Sadananda's fate. The film, made on a shoestring budget, features a majority of newcomers. Director Bhaskar Naik, deviating from the regular commercial plot, offers a native script of communal harmony and his adept direction ensures the ensemble perform to the best of their abilities. Bhavya (Priya Hegde) and Nazia (Vinutha Gowda), in particular, shine in their roles, and their on-screen chemistry making for a compelling viewing experience. Bhavya portrays a determined wife who want to rescue her husband, while Nazia embodies the essence of a widow, delivering a powerful message.

Another aspect of this low-budget film is its ability to transport the audience to a different realm, thanks to the natural cinematography executed by Sree Puranik. Pratik Kundu's music gracefully complements the storyline, and the inclusion of the song Baduku Ondu Bavane enhances the narrative's depth.

Kudru, which also ses Bhaskar Naik in a pivotal role, embarks on a journey delving into the intricacies of life, human relationships, and unforeseen challenges, all unfolding within the backdrop of a harmonious island. It presents a relatable and down-to-earth narrative, devoid of cinematic embellishments, mirroring the way we experience life. This film is designed to resonate with a broad audience, yet it possesses a unique charm that particularly appeals to people residing in certain parts of Karnataka.

Kudru

Director: Bhaskar Naik

Cast: Harshith Shetty, Godwin Sparkle, Vinutha Gowda, Daina D’Souza, and Farhan

Rating : 2.5/5

