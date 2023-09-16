'Tatsama Tadbhava' review: Meghana Raj and Prajwal Devaraj shine in unravelling the intrigue

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The conclusion of Tatsama Tadbhava lingered in my mind, and the crux made me think about how a complex situation might just be two facets of the same coin. However, there’s a twist in the tale.

Vishal Atreya’s debut film features a talented cast and he has skillfully moulded them into perfect characters that drive the story forward. What sets apart this crime thriller, which is more conversation-based, is its departure from the usual whodunit approach, instead focusing on the why and how behind the actions.

The film is divided into five intriguing segments. The first one kicks off with a mystery involving ‘Missing Pieces’ beginning on an emotional note. Nidhi (Mahati), who has just turned 18, is intensely curious about her mother Arika’s (Meghana Raj Sarja) behaviour. She becomes concerned, and after pestering her grandfather (Nagabharana), she receives a case folder, which sets the stage for a mother’s journey into the past.

In the subsequent segment titled ‘Lost and Found’ Arika seeks help at a police station regarding her ‘missing husband.’ Here, we meet police officer Arvind Ashwathama (Prajwal Devaraj), who takes charge of the case. As the investigation progresses, a chilling discovery is made when they find a body in the basement of Arika’s house.

Next comes a suspenseful game of ‘Hide and Seek’ during which Arika shares her side of the story. She discloses having a heated argument with her husband, leading to her storming out in anger. Upon her return, she is met with an unlocked door and her husband, Sanjay, is nowhere to be found. This twist casts doubts on Arika’s true intentions, whether she is genuinely worried or becomes a suspect, sparking a game of ‘Truth and Dare’ involving other characters.

As the story unravels, along with Arika, a few people associated with Sanjay face a barrage of intriguing inquiries, paving the way for the ‘Confessions’ chapter, which introduces a cameo into the mix. What appears as a straightforward case might, in fact, hold a wide-ranging outcome, teasing the possibility of two parallel tales unfolding in the end. One involves cop Arvind Ashwathama embarking on a fresh case, while the other hints at Arika’s next move.

Tatsama Tadbhava marks Meghana Raj Sarja’s return to the silver screen and Pannaga Bharana’s debut production. This ensemble cast, though limited in space, delivers their best. While crime stories often revolve around murder investigations, Vishal’s unique approach intricately unravels the case with a multitude of mind games, exposing the killer’s motives. He refreshingly steps away from the usual action-packed clichés, immersing us in conversation-based interrogation while dissecting the case’s anatomy and the complexity of its characters, leaving us eagerly hooked to unearth the elusive culprit.

The director also delves into the depths of human psychology and moral ambiguity, blurring the line between truth and deception, keeping us eager for a thrilling and uncertain resolution. Moreover, the ability to captivate its audience through dialogue-driven scenes sets it apart. Meghana Raj Sarja shines as Arika showcasing the multifaceted dimensions of her character. Prajwal Devaraj’s portrayal of Arvind Ashwathama, especially in his exchanges with Arika, vividly brings his character to life.

The director adds a clever twist through his character by incorporating a police officer’s culinary skills to solve his case, which, at times, prove to be a smart move. Both have distinguished themselves with their portrayals of their respective characters, which, when combined, form the backbone of Vishal’s intricately woven narrative, and their performances are instrumental in anchoring the essence of the story with support coming from Balaji Manohar, Arvind Iyer, Giriji Lokesh, Varun, Yathnal, and few others, The music and cinematography contribute significantly to enhancing character portrayals.

Nevertheless, while a few minor loopholes may exist, they merely serve as minute blemishes on an otherwise intelligent canvas. For those searching for an innovative, dialogue-rich perspective on crime thrillers, Tatsama Tadbhava will be an interesting choice.

Tatsama Tadbhava

Director: Vishal Atreya

Cast: Meghana Raj Sarja, Prajwal Devaraj, Nagabharana, Mahati, Aravind Iyer, and Balaji Manohar

Rating: 3/5

The conclusion of Tatsama Tadbhava lingered in my mind, and the crux made me think about how a complex situation might just be two facets of the same coin. However, there’s a twist in the tale. Vishal Atreya’s debut film features a talented cast and he has skillfully moulded them into perfect characters that drive the story forward. What sets apart this crime thriller, which is more conversation-based, is its departure from the usual whodunit approach, instead focusing on the why and how behind the actions. The film is divided into five intriguing segments. The first one kicks off with a mystery involving ‘Missing Pieces’ beginning on an emotional note. Nidhi (Mahati), who has just turned 18, is intensely curious about her mother Arika’s (Meghana Raj Sarja) behaviour. She becomes concerned, and after pestering her grandfather (Nagabharana), she receives a case folder, which sets the stage for a mother’s journey into the past. In the subsequent segment titled ‘Lost and Found’ Arika seeks help at a police station regarding her ‘missing husband.’ Here, we meet police officer Arvind Ashwathama (Prajwal Devaraj), who takes charge of the case. As the investigation progresses, a chilling discovery is made when they find a body in the basement of Arika’s house.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Next comes a suspenseful game of ‘Hide and Seek’ during which Arika shares her side of the story. She discloses having a heated argument with her husband, leading to her storming out in anger. Upon her return, she is met with an unlocked door and her husband, Sanjay, is nowhere to be found. This twist casts doubts on Arika’s true intentions, whether she is genuinely worried or becomes a suspect, sparking a game of ‘Truth and Dare’ involving other characters. As the story unravels, along with Arika, a few people associated with Sanjay face a barrage of intriguing inquiries, paving the way for the ‘Confessions’ chapter, which introduces a cameo into the mix. What appears as a straightforward case might, in fact, hold a wide-ranging outcome, teasing the possibility of two parallel tales unfolding in the end. One involves cop Arvind Ashwathama embarking on a fresh case, while the other hints at Arika’s next move. Tatsama Tadbhava marks Meghana Raj Sarja’s return to the silver screen and Pannaga Bharana’s debut production. This ensemble cast, though limited in space, delivers their best. While crime stories often revolve around murder investigations, Vishal’s unique approach intricately unravels the case with a multitude of mind games, exposing the killer’s motives. He refreshingly steps away from the usual action-packed clichés, immersing us in conversation-based interrogation while dissecting the case’s anatomy and the complexity of its characters, leaving us eagerly hooked to unearth the elusive culprit. The director also delves into the depths of human psychology and moral ambiguity, blurring the line between truth and deception, keeping us eager for a thrilling and uncertain resolution. Moreover, the ability to captivate its audience through dialogue-driven scenes sets it apart. Meghana Raj Sarja shines as Arika showcasing the multifaceted dimensions of her character. Prajwal Devaraj’s portrayal of Arvind Ashwathama, especially in his exchanges with Arika, vividly brings his character to life. The director adds a clever twist through his character by incorporating a police officer’s culinary skills to solve his case, which, at times, prove to be a smart move. Both have distinguished themselves with their portrayals of their respective characters, which, when combined, form the backbone of Vishal’s intricately woven narrative, and their performances are instrumental in anchoring the essence of the story with support coming from Balaji Manohar, Arvind Iyer, Giriji Lokesh, Varun, Yathnal, and few others, The music and cinematography contribute significantly to enhancing character portrayals. Nevertheless, while a few minor loopholes may exist, they merely serve as minute blemishes on an otherwise intelligent canvas. For those searching for an innovative, dialogue-rich perspective on crime thrillers, Tatsama Tadbhava will be an interesting choice. Tatsama Tadbhava Director: Vishal Atreya Cast: Meghana Raj Sarja, Prajwal Devaraj, Nagabharana, Mahati, Aravind Iyer, and Balaji Manohar Rating: 3/5