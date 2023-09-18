'Parimala D’Souza' movie review: A compelling tale with minimal returns

By Express News Service

Parimala D’Souza, a low-budget production featuring relative newcomers, ambitiously endeavours to weave a narrative that blends mystery, sentiment, and family drama. The tale unfolds with Lucky, an industrious cook, stumbling upon the lifeless body of Parimala D’Souza in her bathtub, effectively igniting a riveting murder investigation. The film immerses viewers in an investigative ride as Police Inspector Vijayalakshmi (Komala Banavase) immerses herself in the case. Initially, her suspicions rest on Vijay, but later they pivot towards his mother and uncle.

At a crucial juncture, the narrative introduces us to Papanna, affectionately known as Cycle Papa, the son of Bhagyamma (Bhavya). He emerges as a pivotal eyewitness to the harrowing moment when someone strangles Parimala D’Souza. This revelation injects a thrilling twist into the plot, deepening the central mystery. The entire film now hinges on uncovering Cycle Papa’s fate and, even more crucially, identifying the true perpetrator of the crime.

Parimala D’Souza strives to strike a balance between its murder mystery core and a touching mother-son sentiment subplot. The son’s unwavering determination to safeguard his mother’s love and life occupies a significant portion of the film’s runtime, adding depth to the storyline. The climactic courtroom scene further layers the narrative with suspense and intrigue. While the title may lead you to believe Parimala D’Souza plays a central role, her presence in the film is relatively fleeting, lasting no more than approximately 10 minutes. The film’s focus extends beyond the titular character, with other roles garnering more screen time. A poignant motherhood-themed song, adds an emotional touch.

Nonetheless, Parimala D’Souza grapples with its share of shortcomings. Except for veteran actor Bhavya and Srinivas Prabhu, and a select few, the cast primarily comprises newcomers, and their performance isn’t always on point. Furthermore, the visual quality of the film affects the overall cinematic experience. An eccentric character, a watchman engrossed in cricket while pivotal events unfold, may come across as unconvincing to viewers.

Parimala D’Souza serves as an earnest effort to showcase emerging talent within the film industry. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece, it still warrants a watch if you’re looking to pass the time and support budding talents.

Parimala D’Souza

Director: Giridhar H T

Cast: Bhavya, Srinivas Prabhu, Komala Banavase, and Vinod Sheshadri

Rating: 2/5

Parimala D’Souza, a low-budget production featuring relative newcomers, ambitiously endeavours to weave a narrative that blends mystery, sentiment, and family drama. The tale unfolds with Lucky, an industrious cook, stumbling upon the lifeless body of Parimala D’Souza in her bathtub, effectively igniting a riveting murder investigation. The film immerses viewers in an investigative ride as Police Inspector Vijayalakshmi (Komala Banavase) immerses herself in the case. Initially, her suspicions rest on Vijay, but later they pivot towards his mother and uncle. At a crucial juncture, the narrative introduces us to Papanna, affectionately known as Cycle Papa, the son of Bhagyamma (Bhavya). He emerges as a pivotal eyewitness to the harrowing moment when someone strangles Parimala D’Souza. This revelation injects a thrilling twist into the plot, deepening the central mystery. The entire film now hinges on uncovering Cycle Papa’s fate and, even more crucially, identifying the true perpetrator of the crime. Parimala D’Souza strives to strike a balance between its murder mystery core and a touching mother-son sentiment subplot. The son’s unwavering determination to safeguard his mother’s love and life occupies a significant portion of the film’s runtime, adding depth to the storyline. The climactic courtroom scene further layers the narrative with suspense and intrigue. While the title may lead you to believe Parimala D’Souza plays a central role, her presence in the film is relatively fleeting, lasting no more than approximately 10 minutes. The film’s focus extends beyond the titular character, with other roles garnering more screen time. A poignant motherhood-themed song, adds an emotional touch.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nonetheless, Parimala D’Souza grapples with its share of shortcomings. Except for veteran actor Bhavya and Srinivas Prabhu, and a select few, the cast primarily comprises newcomers, and their performance isn’t always on point. Furthermore, the visual quality of the film affects the overall cinematic experience. An eccentric character, a watchman engrossed in cricket while pivotal events unfold, may come across as unconvincing to viewers. Parimala D’Souza serves as an earnest effort to showcase emerging talent within the film industry. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece, it still warrants a watch if you’re looking to pass the time and support budding talents. Parimala D’Souza Director: Giridhar H T Cast: Bhavya, Srinivas Prabhu, Komala Banavase, and Vinod Sheshadri Rating: 2/5