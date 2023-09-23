'Olave Mandara 2' movie review: A journey of love and redemption

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The plot of Jayathirtha’s debut film, Olave Mandara (2011), drew inspiration from real-life events, delivering a simple yet captivating romantic drama. It follows the story of a wealthy industrialist who meets a charming Assamese girl in a dance competition set in Coimbatore. Their love, a stolen kiss, and guilt wove the fabric of a transformative journey culminating in a heartwarming reunion.

Now, almost 12 years later, debut director SR Patil presents a romantic drama with the same title, giving us an illusion that her film is a sequel to the Jayatheertha directorial, however, it is not. This film also explores a love story set against the backdrop of both a city and a village. It revolves around a passionate kiss, which was also the soul of Jayatheertha’s film. However, in this rendition, SR Patil introduces a surprising twist. The cast primarily comprises newcomers, and music takes a prominent role, with a soul-stirring background score and memorable songs by Kiran Thotambyle.

The story follows Druti (Anupa Sathish), who invites her friends to her wedding and shares the tale of how love unfolded in her life and left a profound impact. While working in a Bengaluru firm, she falls deeply in love with Arya but hesitates to express her feelings. Her initial attempts to reach out to Arya (Sanath) go unanswered. Nevertheless, when an opportunity arises, Druti gathers the courage to convey her emotions to Arya, only to face rejection.

This rejection prompts Arya to reflect on his past. Arya, initially a carefree villager who detested city life, had always teased his friends about falling in love. Yet, he unexpectedly falls in love when he encounters Bhoomi (Prajna Bhat). Fortunately, Bhoomi reciprocates his feelings and the two share intimate moments of romance. Bhoomi, eager to steal a kiss from Arya, encounters his insistence on reserving such intimacy for marriage. Unfortunately, their tender romance is cut short when Arya is forced to relocate to the city against his wishes.

The romance delves into the reasons behind Arya’s decision to leave the village and eventually marry Druti instead of Bhoomi. Druti, who later adopts the name Bhoomi, provides answers to these questions and also experiences the love of adoptive parents, as she was an orphan, a conclusion, which could have been impactful, but shot abruptly.

Olave Mandara 2 unfolds as a straightforward, enchanting romantic drama that skillfully narrates a story of love, rejection, and surprising twists, all within the enchanting embrace of melodious music. The director, with his craftsmanship, has intelligently extracted the core theme of a kiss from Olave Mandara and individually crafted his own tale infused with imagination. This storyline possesses a touch of authenticity, as it resonates with common experiences young hearts have often encountered.

As the director has predominantly cast newcomers, their performances exude a natural charm. The dialogues, while serviceable, could have benefited from greater brevity. The supporting cast, portraying the roles of friends, adds humour at well-timed intervals and adds zest to the narrative. Regrettably, even though Bhavya plays a role, her on-screen presence does not receive the prominence it deserves, and the same can be said for the other senior characters, including Dingri Nagaraj. While Olave Mandara 2 retains a subtle essence of its predecessor, bearing the same title, it distinguishes itself as an entirely separate cinematic entity.

Olave Mandara 2

Director: S R Patil

Cast: Sanath, Prajna Bhatt, and Anupa Sathish

Rating: 2.5/5

