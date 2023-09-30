'Baanadariyalli' movie review: A unique love journey that explores unusual bonds

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Love is a heart-shaped beacon that effortlessly crosses borders and linguistic barriers in Ganesh's film, Baanadariyalli. Director Preetham Gubbi, who is known for crafting romantic dramas, delivers a film that stands out from typical love stories. Written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, the film underscores its distinctiveness, by weaving a tale that diverges from the ordinary offering a fusion of suspense, pain, and adventure, all intricately intertwined into this cinematic tapestry. The film is definitely a notable departure from Ganesh-Preetham's earlier works.

First and foremost, when you hear the name Baanadariyalli, Puneeth Rajkumar immediately comes to mind. His soulful rendition of the song Baanadaariyali Surya Jarihodha, adds a special touch to the overall story, and the film. The storyline revolves around Vasu (Rangayana Raghu), and his daughter Leela (Rukmini Vasanth), who share a dream of travelling to an African Safari. Siddhu (Ganesh), a cricket player with dreams of joining a state cricket team, accidentally meets Leela when she is on the road protesting to save trees. He falls in love with her, at the very first-sight, and after some initial meetings, Leela reciprocates to his feelings. The only condition is winning her father's approval for their marriage. After much pressure, Vasu reluctantly agrees to Siddhu's proposal. Just when love is in the air and the couple is about to tie the knot, an unexpected twist shatters Vasu's and Siddhu's dreams. The rest of the story explores whether Siddhu can fulfil Leela's wish and delves into the bond between Vasu and Siddhu, along with the addition of a friendly traveller, Kadambari.

Baanadariyalli envelopes viewers in a whirlwind of emotions, especially during the engaging first half, which keeps you smiling with its clever one-liners delivered by Ganesh, and by Ashok Sharma, who plays his brother. The film takes an unexpected turn at the interval, beautifully exploring the aftermath of heartbreak. What makes this love story unique is the rare and unusual bonding between two people, all set against a backdrop of sports and travel. The picturesque African landscapes and wildlife add an extra layer of charm to the visuals, and one can see an effort from cinematographer, Abhilash Kalathi, adding to the film's appeal. Arjun Janya has tried to blend in different kinds of songs, but they don't linger in your mind.

Although the second half may have benefited from a faster pace, the last 30 minutes offer an emotional journey that will resonate with the audience. The highlights of the movie are the performances of Ganesh, Rangayana Raghu, and Rukmini Vasanth. Ganesh, portraying a cricketer, shines when he delivers comedy, performing romance, and especially in emotional scenes. Hison- screen chemistry with Rukmini is compelling. Rangayana Raghu excels in emotionally charged sequences, leaving a lasting impression. The scenes between Ganesh and Rangayana Raghu steal the spotlight. Rukmini Vasanth, in varied shades, as a doting daughter, a lover, and a surfer reaffirms her acting prowess. Reeshma Nanaiah's presence adds a charm, and she gives a lighter touch in the second half of the emotionally charged story.

While there are a few shortcomings, Baanadariyalli is an overall family-friendly movie. For those who appreciate the complexities of love, relationships and the emotional journey between people in love, Baanadariyalli is quite the perfect watch.

Baanadariyalli

Director: Preetham Gubbi

Cast: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, and Reeshma Nanaiah

Rating: 3/5

Love is a heart-shaped beacon that effortlessly crosses borders and linguistic barriers in Ganesh's film, Baanadariyalli. Director Preetham Gubbi, who is known for crafting romantic dramas, delivers a film that stands out from typical love stories. Written by cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, the film underscores its distinctiveness, by weaving a tale that diverges from the ordinary offering a fusion of suspense, pain, and adventure, all intricately intertwined into this cinematic tapestry. The film is definitely a notable departure from Ganesh-Preetham's earlier works. First and foremost, when you hear the name Baanadariyalli, Puneeth Rajkumar immediately comes to mind. His soulful rendition of the song Baanadaariyali Surya Jarihodha, adds a special touch to the overall story, and the film. The storyline revolves around Vasu (Rangayana Raghu), and his daughter Leela (Rukmini Vasanth), who share a dream of travelling to an African Safari. Siddhu (Ganesh), a cricket player with dreams of joining a state cricket team, accidentally meets Leela when she is on the road protesting to save trees. He falls in love with her, at the very first-sight, and after some initial meetings, Leela reciprocates to his feelings. The only condition is winning her father's approval for their marriage. After much pressure, Vasu reluctantly agrees to Siddhu's proposal. Just when love is in the air and the couple is about to tie the knot, an unexpected twist shatters Vasu's and Siddhu's dreams. The rest of the story explores whether Siddhu can fulfil Leela's wish and delves into the bond between Vasu and Siddhu, along with the addition of a friendly traveller, Kadambari. Baanadariyalli envelopes viewers in a whirlwind of emotions, especially during the engaging first half, which keeps you smiling with its clever one-liners delivered by Ganesh, and by Ashok Sharma, who plays his brother. The film takes an unexpected turn at the interval, beautifully exploring the aftermath of heartbreak. What makes this love story unique is the rare and unusual bonding between two people, all set against a backdrop of sports and travel. The picturesque African landscapes and wildlife add an extra layer of charm to the visuals, and one can see an effort from cinematographer, Abhilash Kalathi, adding to the film's appeal. Arjun Janya has tried to blend in different kinds of songs, but they don't linger in your mind.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Although the second half may have benefited from a faster pace, the last 30 minutes offer an emotional journey that will resonate with the audience. The highlights of the movie are the performances of Ganesh, Rangayana Raghu, and Rukmini Vasanth. Ganesh, portraying a cricketer, shines when he delivers comedy, performing romance, and especially in emotional scenes. Hison- screen chemistry with Rukmini is compelling. Rangayana Raghu excels in emotionally charged sequences, leaving a lasting impression. The scenes between Ganesh and Rangayana Raghu steal the spotlight. Rukmini Vasanth, in varied shades, as a doting daughter, a lover, and a surfer reaffirms her acting prowess. Reeshma Nanaiah's presence adds a charm, and she gives a lighter touch in the second half of the emotionally charged story. While there are a few shortcomings, Baanadariyalli is an overall family-friendly movie. For those who appreciate the complexities of love, relationships and the emotional journey between people in love, Baanadariyalli is quite the perfect watch. Baanadariyalli Director: Preetham Gubbi Cast: Ganesh, Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, and Reeshma Nanaiah Rating: 3/5