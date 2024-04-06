'Bharjari Gandu' movie review: Interesting premise let down by an unfocused execution

Director Prasiddh’s sophomore effort, 'Bharjari Gandu', with its nostalgic narrative and execution, harkens back to the old-school filmmaking style. 'Bharjari Gandu' unfolds in a picturesque village grappling with a dire water crisis, where age-old traditions collide with modern sensibilities.

The narrative revolves around the unwavering faith of the villagers in divine intervention. On the insistence of Guruji (Ramesh Bhat), the villagers resort to age-old rituals and traditions to appease the gods and beckon rain to their parched land.

Enter our protagonist, Akash (Kiran Raj), a youth who is coming from the city to the village, though the reason is not explained well enough. He is a man with modern sensibilities but also values tradition. Taunted for his urban upbringing, Akash faces challenges at every turn but proves his mettle time and again, earning the respect of the villagers through his actions.

Amidst this backdrop, Akash crosses paths with Jyothi (Yasha Shivakumar), a shy yet nature-loving girl with a fear of darkness. As their love blossoms, which almost takes the first half, Jyothi confides in Akash about her real reason for the fear of darkness.

However, a confrontation with one of the village heads lands Akash in trouble with the local authorities, which takes the story to the city. Here, the film transitions into a college story, exploring themes of friendship, love triangles, and what leads Akash to get into a brawl with one of his college mates.

As the story returns to the village, viewers are left wondering whether Akash, alongside the villagers, will succeed in resolving the pressing issue and earn their respect, as he is praised as the 'Bharjari Gandu' of the village. Will Jyothi overcome her fear of darkness? Unfortunately, the film ends abruptly, leaving many questions unanswered.

Director Prasiddh’s intentions are evident, yet the execution falls short. It seems he struggles to grasp the gravity of the issues he aims to highlight. While the traditional methods of appeasing the gods for rain are portrayed, their impact fails to resonate. Similarly, Jyothi’s fear is explained, but justice for her remains uncertain, with several narrative threads left unresolved.

In his maiden commercial venture, Kiran Raj delivers a performance that adheres closely to the director’s vision, reminiscent of his roles in daily soap operas. Yasha Shivakumar infuses her character with rustic charm, while Ramesh Bhat adds a touch of divine wisdom with actors like Veena Sundaraj offer support.

'Bharjari Gandu' attempts to celebrate village community values and traditions; however, it falls short of delivering a cohesive narrative. Whether the takeaway of the film is the quaint village charm or the present reality of our own water crisis, remains unclear.

Bharjari Gandu

Director: Prasiddh

Cast: Kiran Raj Yash Shivakumar, Ramesh Bhat, and Veena Sundar

Rating: 2.5/5