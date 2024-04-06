'Family Star' movie review: Bland, unoriginal star vehicle running on autopilot

KOCHI: In one of his past interviews, Vijay Deverakonda has been quoted saying how he chose to work in 'Geetha Govindam', despite his apprehensions. Thanks to some relentless nudging by producers Allu Aravind and Vasu Verma, he decided to take the plunge and things were never the same again. The actor, who disrupted the Telugu film industry in the mid-2010s with a clutterbreaking coming-of-age film ('Pelli Choopulu') and a swoony, no-holds-barred romance ('Arjun Reddy'), suddenly became the toast of the Telugu states with 'Geetha Govindam'. Unlike the first two films that catapulted him to fame, 'Geetha Govindam' made Vijay the darling of multiple demographics that make up the amorphous yet all-encompassing “family audience”. This is no secret and yet, why does this bear repetition? Bear with me here.

Cut to 2024. Ahead of 'Family Star’s release, Vijay Deverakonda revealed in a few interviews that one of the reasons behind his choice to work in this film is the feedback he got from random well-wishers. “Please do another film like 'Geetha Govindam'," they said. And Vijay, who must have probably realised that the key to being a bigger star, lies in films he may not personally like (re- 'Geetha Govindam'), as opposed to stories he actually likes but does not necessarily work in the box office (re- 'Dear Comrade'), went ahead with another 'Geetha Govindam'. On paper, it sounds like a pragmatic choice. It also awfully sounds a lot like how Mahesh Babu himself veered away from experiments that failed at the box office (re - '1: Nenokkadine', 'Khaleja') to work in a series of cookie-clutter commercial entertainers that have consistently earned the ire of his younger, more discerning fanbase. And Family Star is indeed another version of 'Geetha Govindam'. If the older film had a man committing a morally repugnant blunder and spending the rest of the film trying to earn the forgiveness of the woman he loves, 'Family Star' swaps genders. Could the switcheroo have worked? Yes. Did it work? No. The dissection of Vijay’s choices would have been unnecessary had 'Family Star' been a decent film, but the fact that it isn’t raises questions. Questions like, “What is the point of taking the supposedly safe route?”, “Why do filmmakers believe that appealing to the lowest common denominator means reaching out for the lowest hanging fruit?”, and so on.

Make no mistake, 'Geetha Govindam' never worked for me. But, even at its worst, the film was consistently engaging. That can never be said of Family Star. The film, while starting on a decent note, gets progressively frustrating and dull. Vijay Deverakonda plays Govardhan, an architect and the sole breadwinner of his large family, consisting of one granny, two brothers, two sister-in-laws and five children. The first half of the film is an old-school ode to “middle-class” kashtalu (hardships) and viluvalu (values). Before social scientists could get into a collective fit trying to explain that the middle class is an indefinable, complex huddle of masses (much like the “family audience”), we get some lazy approximations hastily thrown into the mix.