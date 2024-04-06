Movie review: 'Avatara Purusha 2' leaves you stranded in the world of trishanku, wanting more

Director Suni, who employs signature humour in his films, has often explored and experimented within the bounds of a genre. Celebrated for his straightforward yet impactful storytelling, he ventured into an innovative comedy project with 'Avatara Purusha', blending elements of black magic with Indian mythology. The original film focused on the disappearance of Karna, leading to family rifts. Meanwhile, Yashoda's daughter Siri endeavours to mend bonds by finding Karna with the help of junior artiste Anila (Sharan). Meanwhile, a parallel narrative follows the family's struggle to protect the Trishanku stone from antagonists Dharka (Ashutosh Rana) and Hinnudi (Balaji Manohar). The sequel, which builds on the storyline from the original film, takes place two years after the events of the first film. The goal remains consistent: the quest for a potent artefact promising life in the alternate world of Trishanku Swarga.

The rich production and interesting cast, including versatile performances by Sharan and seasoned actors like Saikumar, Ashutosh Rana, and others, added depth to Avatara Purusha. Ashika Ranganath and Srinagara Kitty also left a short but notable impression, while Sadhu Kokila's comedic presence added a lighthearted touch. With cinematographer William David setting the perfect mood and Arjun Janya's background score enhancing the film's impact, the collaboration between Suni and Sharan promised something fresh and unique, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the sequel. Does the sequel reach the same levels of enthusiasm and intrigue?

The over-enthusiastic Anila's (Sharan) true nature is exposed by the arrival of Kumara (Srinagara Kitty). The battle for the Trishanku Mani intensifies as both Anila (Sharan) and Kumara aim to possess it. Meanwhile, Anila confides in Siri (Ashika Ranganatfh), about his past involvement in black magic and witchcraft. He shares his journey of escaping the darkness and finding redemption under a spiritual mentor. When Daraka seeks the Trishanku Mani, Anila, who is familiar with both worlds, decides to aid the Jois family. Will Anila's plans to conquer his Trishanku world emerge victorious in this clash of evils, fueled by spirituality? Or does he have selfish motives of his own? The story does not end here, with Suni giving an open end to another part.