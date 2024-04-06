Movie review: 'Avatara Purusha 2' leaves you stranded in the world of trishanku, wanting more

Director Suni, who employs signature humour in his films, has often explored and experimented within the bounds of a genre. Celebrated for his straightforward yet impactful storytelling, he ventured into an innovative comedy project with 'Avatara Purusha', blending elements of black magic with Indian mythology. The original film focused on the disappearance of Karna, leading to family rifts. Meanwhile, Yashoda's daughter Siri endeavours to mend bonds by finding Karna with the help of junior artiste Anila (Sharan). Meanwhile, a parallel narrative follows the family's struggle to protect the Trishanku stone from antagonists Dharka (Ashutosh Rana) and Hinnudi (Balaji Manohar). The sequel, which builds on the storyline from the original film, takes place two years after the events of the first film. The goal remains consistent: the quest for a potent artefact promising life in the alternate world of Trishanku Swarga.
The rich production and interesting cast, including versatile performances by Sharan and seasoned actors like Saikumar, Ashutosh Rana, and others, added depth to Avatara Purusha. Ashika Ranganath and Srinagara Kitty also left a short but notable impression, while Sadhu Kokila's comedic presence added a lighthearted touch. With cinematographer William David setting the perfect mood and Arjun Janya's background score enhancing the film's impact, the collaboration between Suni and Sharan promised something fresh and unique, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the sequel. Does the sequel reach the same levels of enthusiasm and intrigue?
The over-enthusiastic Anila's (Sharan) true nature is exposed by the arrival of Kumara (Srinagara Kitty). The battle for the Trishanku Mani intensifies as both Anila (Sharan) and Kumara aim to possess it. Meanwhile, Anila confides in Siri (Ashika Ranganatfh), about his past involvement in black magic and witchcraft. He shares his journey of escaping the darkness and finding redemption under a spiritual mentor. When Daraka seeks the Trishanku Mani, Anila, who is familiar with both worlds, decides to aid the Jois family. Will Anila's plans to conquer his Trishanku world emerge victorious in this clash of evils, fueled by spirituality? Or does he have selfish motives of his own? The story does not end here, with Suni giving an open end to another part.
As depicted in historical accounts of Trishanku's world, ‘Trishanku's pursuit of heaven while still in his mortal form resulted in a unique realm of his own creation.’ The film oscillates between comedy and black magic, and Suni touches upon the thematic extremes in a way that feels tonally inconsistent. Similar to the Trishanku world, 'Avatara Purusha 2' feels neither grounded nor elevated. The film lacks coherence, with abrupt shifts between scenes and an overabundance of flashbacks. Character demises are too sudden, particularly Kitty and Sudharani's characters. The film's attempts at humour barely work, and the filmmakers seem to have tried their best with the visual effects. The climactic confrontation between Anila and Daraka ends in a cold and abrupt manner.
Simple Suni’s sequel, 'Avatara Purusha 2' isn’t quite a comedy, horror, or even fantasy; it’s a journey that leaves viewers stranded in Trishanku status, unsure of where to turn. While Sharan’s comedic prowess is undeniable, the film struggles to find its footing amidst a barrage of disjointed backstories. Though Sharan’s wit flickers, the film’s plunge into supernatural territories lacks the gravity to catch our attention. Ashika Ranganath has less screen time compared to her scenes in the original film. While select moments between Saikumar and Sharan offer fleeting respite, the film’s scattered ultimately disconnects the audience, failing to satisfy them fully. For aficionados of the occult, this sequel offers little in terms of both laughs and magic. For those invested in the series, and those curious to see how the film moves forward, prepare to be suspended in Trishanku Svarga through the world of 'Avatara Purusha'.
Avatara Purusha 2
Director: Suni
Cast: Sharan, Ashika Ranganath, Srinagar Kitty, Bhavya, and Sudharani
Rating: 2.5/5